BGMI Enhances Player Personalization with New Limited-Time Redeem Codes
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 6: KRAFTON India is celebrating its vibrant BGMI community with a new batch of official redeem codes, offering players access to exclusive in-game rewards. From unique skins to weapon cosmetics and limited-edition items, these codes are crafted to deepen personalization and enhance gameplay. With this exciting offering, KRAFTON invites players to express their style and stand out on the battleground.
Available exclusively through the official BGMI redemption portal, these codes can be used from 0:00 Hrs of 22nd April to 23:59 Hrs of 6th June 2025, only via BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
Redeem codes:
1. CNZBZHKKF6PF
2. CNZCZPRP8SCA
3. CNZDZC95WT7P
4. CNZEZU6P9585
5. CNZFZ4JEDHN6
6. CNZGZCN43R77
7. CNZHZ5NM495N
8. CNZIZSTS7467
9. CNZJZ7HP6R6P
10. CNZKZSRFNSB4
11. CNZLZ4E4SM4C
12. CNZMZGRXPQX6
13. COZBZWPPFAED
14. COZCZ8QDH5DH
15. COZDZU7PMN3J
16. COZEZ9SMB98H
17. COZFZU56W3S7
18. COZGZ4MPF5GT
19. COZHZG68E8SD
20. COZIZ7VEDEQS
21. COZJZXWEW478
22. COZKZWFKC8UB
23. COZLZWBNF8WG
24. COZMZMXA8M4G
Steps to redeem: Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
* Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
* Step 2: Enter your Character ID
* Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
* Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
* Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis
* A user cannot redeem a code twice
* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, else the mail will expire
* If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message
* Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025
* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts. For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.
