BGMI International Cup 2025 Kicks Off: KRAFTON India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn Commits to Expanding India's Esports Landscape

New Delhi [India], November 1: The inaugural BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INTERNATIONAL CUP (BMIC) opened today at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, marking a historic moment for Indian Esports as international teams from South Korea and Japan go head-to-head with India's finest BGMI squads. With a total prize pool of Rs 1 Crore, BMIC 2025 represents a significant leap in India's journey toward becoming a global Esports hub.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, KRAFTON India CEO Sean Hyunil Sohn reaffirmed the company's long-term commitment to the Indian gaming ecosystem, stating, "We are deeply committed to Esports in India and will bring bigger and better platforms in the coming years." His remarks set the tone for an event that celebrates India's growing prominence on the global Esports stage, with BMIC 2025 representing a major leap forward in competitive gaming.

Day 1 delivered a spectacle of world-class gameplay as players from across borders clashed in thrilling encounters that kept fans on edge. Team DRX (Korea) emerged as the standout performers of the day, topping the Day 1 leaderboard with 74 points, followed by NEBULE ESPORTS (India) and TEAM SOUL, setting up an intense race for the international title.

Rankings on Day 1:

Fans can catch every moment of BMIC 2025 live on the KRAFTON India Esports YouTube channel, with multilingual streams available in English, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Tamil, Mizo, and Malayalam.

BMIC marks a key milestone in KRAFTON's Esports roadmap, positioning India alongside leading gaming nations. By uniting champions from BMPS and BMSD with top international teams, the tournament fosters global collaboration and high-level competition. More than prize pools, BMIC represents India's next leap in Esports, driven by exposure, experience, and world-class performance.

As BMIC 2025 unfolds, the next two days promise even fiercer international clashes, unforgettable moments, and a defining step forward for India on the world Esports map.

Stay tuned and witness history in the making on our official YouTube channel.

