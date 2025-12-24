BGMI Players Can Unlock Stealth Agent Backpack as KRAFTON India Rolls out New Set of Redeem Codes

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 24: KRAFTON India has rolled out another exciting redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players the opportunity to unlock the Stealth Agent Backpack. Available for a limited time, the latest reward continues BGMI's daily engagement streak, offering players fresh cosmetic upgrades while keeping the gameplay experience rewarding and dynamic.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HMZCZ3G6MM4EHWEN

2. HMZDZ4URDBTJA44Q

3. HMZEZXXA4UU5WRSV

4. HMZFZ3EEFC5HU6G6

5. HMZGZC76RHP7CTF4

6. HMZHZR5QVVRH7CBN

7. HMZIZQ68BJ95PUVC

8. HMZJZJMMUJFPHR37

9. HMZKZDFSVTMX8338

10. HMZLZ6JN3STCQM5S

11. HMZMZ896USV67UA4

12. HMZNZVW9UJJX89K8

13. HMZOZ36UWS8SE3SV

14. HMZPZRXK7R4X5S7C

15. HMZQZR6RUT8TW8SS

16. HMZRZTUMKS837C6G

17. HMZVZDQ7EU7XR5XW

18. HMZTZX93A45KBKEA

19. HMZUZKDPX8RHHUJV

20. HMZBAZRAVETWM354

21. HMZBBZWMQPPB76N9

22. HMZBCZ89GTCGG6RN

23. HMZBDZ687P3DEDWS

24. HMZBEZCWEAMQX8TV

25. HMZBFZ78PX5QQ98J

26. HMZBGZ8MUGKSHBB7

27. HMZBHZGSMAC8GN56

28. HMZBIZG8F5638WWU

29. HMZBJZHNCE3GFHME

30. HMZBKZH6F4WH4638

31. HMZBLZGESBTHK8E6

32. HMZBMZDF8HV4R3M4

33. HMZBNZU9N87A7G6Q

34. HMZBOZT8CUKU4QJQ

35. HMZBPZ77GXP5PDUV

36. HMZBQZA353BRRWSE

37. HMZBRZBH3S3FUJ7X

38. HMZBVZ7N5DSU3UDS

39. HMZBTZBKHSJWJRTA

40. HMZBUZSXSTNKXHQJ

41. HMZCAZSSK8B66EV5

42. HMZCBZX97JNRW8RB

43. HMZCCZ5TACGTMFQ5

44. HMZCDZE5X8HHNDWS

45. HMZCEZ7ACJM4NBCC

46. HMZCFZQP879MUCRR

47. HMZCGZMU9NPG69JJ

48. HMZCHZGK3D776UDR

49. HMZCIZ7W5ECK9UD3

50. HMZCJZD6B65KHKDW

51. HMZCKZVBRWVGG7VQ

52. HMZCLZW46WET9QSG

53. HMZCMZPV659F89XM

54. HMZCNZ7T7GA99A38

55. HMZCOZ37WSEHU5W7

56. HMZCPZ995JMC98U5

57. HMZCQZSD5656MHG8

58. HMZCRZ99X53T7E8P

59. HMZCVZE4FGQBKTMH

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

