BGMI Players Can Unlock Stealth Agent Backpack as KRAFTON India Rolls out New Set of Redeem Codes
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 24: KRAFTON India has rolled out another exciting redeem code drop for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players the opportunity to unlock the Stealth Agent Backpack. Available for a limited time, the latest reward continues BGMI's daily engagement streak, offering players fresh cosmetic upgrades while keeping the gameplay experience rewarding and dynamic.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HMZCZ3G6MM4EHWEN
2. HMZDZ4URDBTJA44Q
3. HMZEZXXA4UU5WRSV
4. HMZFZ3EEFC5HU6G6
5. HMZGZC76RHP7CTF4
6. HMZHZR5QVVRH7CBN
7. HMZIZQ68BJ95PUVC
8. HMZJZJMMUJFPHR37
9. HMZKZDFSVTMX8338
10. HMZLZ6JN3STCQM5S
11. HMZMZ896USV67UA4
12. HMZNZVW9UJJX89K8
13. HMZOZ36UWS8SE3SV
14. HMZPZRXK7R4X5S7C
15. HMZQZR6RUT8TW8SS
16. HMZRZTUMKS837C6G
17. HMZVZDQ7EU7XR5XW
18. HMZTZX93A45KBKEA
19. HMZUZKDPX8RHHUJV
20. HMZBAZRAVETWM354
21. HMZBBZWMQPPB76N9
22. HMZBCZ89GTCGG6RN
23. HMZBDZ687P3DEDWS
24. HMZBEZCWEAMQX8TV
25. HMZBFZ78PX5QQ98J
26. HMZBGZ8MUGKSHBB7
27. HMZBHZGSMAC8GN56
28. HMZBIZG8F5638WWU
29. HMZBJZHNCE3GFHME
30. HMZBKZH6F4WH4638
31. HMZBLZGESBTHK8E6
32. HMZBMZDF8HV4R3M4
33. HMZBNZU9N87A7G6Q
34. HMZBOZT8CUKU4QJQ
35. HMZBPZ77GXP5PDUV
36. HMZBQZA353BRRWSE
37. HMZBRZBH3S3FUJ7X
38. HMZBVZ7N5DSU3UDS
39. HMZBTZBKHSJWJRTA
40. HMZBUZSXSTNKXHQJ
41. HMZCAZSSK8B66EV5
42. HMZCBZX97JNRW8RB
43. HMZCCZ5TACGTMFQ5
44. HMZCDZE5X8HHNDWS
45. HMZCEZ7ACJM4NBCC
46. HMZCFZQP879MUCRR
47. HMZCGZMU9NPG69JJ
48. HMZCHZGK3D776UDR
49. HMZCIZ7W5ECK9UD3
50. HMZCJZD6B65KHKDW
51. HMZCKZVBRWVGG7VQ
52. HMZCLZW46WET9QSG
53. HMZCMZPV659F89XM
54. HMZCNZ7T7GA99A38
55. HMZCOZ37WSEHU5W7
56. HMZCPZ995JMC98U5
57. HMZCQZSD5656MHG8
58. HMZCRZ99X53T7E8P
59. HMZCVZE4FGQBKTMH
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
