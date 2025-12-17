BGMI Releases New Redeem Codes Featuring the Suave Master Set

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 17: KRAFTON India continues to reward its passionate player base with another exciting batch of redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI). This latest release gives players the opportunity to unlock the Suave Master Set, adding a stylish new addition to their in-game collection. Available for a limited time and redeemable exclusively through BGMI's official channels, these codes are designed to celebrate the community's ongoing enthusiasm and engagement.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HJZCZT5RU7X73CH3

2.HJZDZFCNEJ4KVBS4

3. HJZEZ9WNNUXHART5

4. HJZFZ6MCXR9J5CJ7

5. HJZGZJR38A5FTGHN

6. HJZHZ544CHJECXXT

7. HJZIZH74RWS6PER5

8. HJZJZUNE6P4BG9AQ

9. HJZKZSAGPXFAAUXQ

10. HJZLZ7PN5WGSNGW7

11. HJZMZHB59S5U7RUC

12. HJZNZ4FP9UENSX48

13. HJZOZ4HU68E8PRM6

14. HJZPZQTB6B6WV9H3

15. HJZQZAQUBC3CXQAD

16. HJZRZDFKE5VVX3W3

17. HJZVZDM89DGUXCMG

18. HJZTZV5X9W5CDPE8

19. HJZUZFC853FVNV3S

20. HJZBAZNB987T78PJ

21. HJZBBZV68DWWP3CC

22. HJZBCZBWTQHJ9958

23. HJZBDZDPJFPEHXQ4

24. HJZBEZVSR49X7CKR

25. HJZBFZX7RRMM9GMJ

26. HJZBGZD38SEG5QTS

27. HJZBHZNV8HEHUP55

28. HJZBIZDVN8339AMV

29. HJZBJZ8XSJA4QRPH

30. HJZBKZJHM3QBBD6P

31. HJZBLZ68RU8FCN5F

32. HJZBMZX799MW4PTR

33. HJZBNZCGKV3QMP5W

34. HJZBOZXJMM4APPEQ

35. HJZBPZ9GUFPQQRD9

36. HJZBQZC96JN56VB8

37. HJZBRZEMBF6JJGT3

38. HJZBVZHEC7XNXAAF

39. HJZBTZH4WCK5XGRD

40. HJZBUZ8EUVGXK6HQ

41. HJZCAZB63VBUB7AT

42. HJZCBZFTJVT5MVE4

43. HJZCCZ3PGAMVHX5N

44. HJZCDZ8H63F5T77D

45. HJZCEZ9PRVEEXMG3

46. HJZCFZHUEH4ENT9K

47. HJZCGZRQWK36V4U7

48. HJZCHZSPEWX4CBQV

49. HJZCIZ574QFXRXQ6

50. HJZCJZPX63S3JU3X

51. HJZCKZGSSRF5XB8A

52. HJZCLZSNQNWEXPEG

53. HJZCMZVP4KM4KJVH

54. HJZCNZ6QH4WCUXQV

55. HJZCOZ4DFKRF7WAE

56. HJZCPZRFAV7SHBVV

57. HJZCQZVGQKHSTDRA

58. HJZCRZPUSUFSDT3T

59. HJZCVZHANSJKHS3P

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

* A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

* A user cannot redeem a code twice

* Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

* If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

* Each user account can redeem only one code per day

* Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

* Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

