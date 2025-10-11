BGMI Showdown 2025 Grand Finale Kicks off in Hyderabad: 16 Teams Battle for Global Championship Slot and Rs. 1 Crore Prize Pool

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: The stage is set as the BGMI Showdown (BMSD) 2025 Grand Finale began today in Hyderabad, bringing together 16 of India's strongest teams for three days of high-intensity action.

Day 1 of the Grand Finale set the stage with thrilling action. ORANGUTAN showcased consistency throughout, moving up the table and emerging as strong title frontrunners of the championship. TEAM SOUL fought back with a spirited run that tightened the race at the top, while INFINIX TRUE RIPPERS, NEBULA ESPORTS, and K9 ESPORTS kept themselves in the mix through calculated moves and composed gameplay.

From October 10-12, these finalists will be competing in a live-studio arena for a Rs. 1 Crore prize pool and a chance to cement their place on the global stage. The stakes are higher than ever: the winning team will secure a coveted direct slot at the Global Championship, while the top 8 squads will qualify for the BGMI International Cup (BMIC).

This marks the culmination of weeks of competition that began on September 18, where 48 elite squads from BGIS, BMPS, and other tournaments battled fiercely to reach this final stage. Now, the spotlight is on Hyderabad as India's finest Esports athletes showcase their talent, strategy, and resilience in a finale that could change their careers.

Finalist Teams and Points

For the latest updates and real-time coverage, be sure to catch all the live action streaming now on our official YouTube channel.

