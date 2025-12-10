BGMI Unveils New Redeem Codes with the Exclusive Snow Blush Backpack up for Grabs - 10th December Drop Live Now

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: KRAFTON India's reward series continues with a fresh release of 59 official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players a chance to unlock the limited-edition Snow Blush Backpack alongside a range of premium skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With excitement building across the community, this latest drop keeps the festive momentum strong with highly awaited, collectible in-game items.

Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.

Redeem Codes:

1. HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H

2. HGZDZPNCKNM7STM7

3. HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD

4. HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA

5. HGZGZFHAXAF846FX

6. HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU

7. HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK4

8. HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW8

9. HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV

10. HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ

11. HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF

12. HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX

13. HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U

14. HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG

15. HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW9

16. HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT

17. HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK

18. HGZTZH78ECS7S36T

19. HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE

20. HGZBAZCAGFXWBE36

21. HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK

22. HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E

23. HGZBDZWX476CF86E

24. HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE

25. HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK

26. HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE

27. HGZBHZSPBWFRDB34

28. HGZBIZK9S9696MEK

29. HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF

30. HGZBKZJWX94U38M9

31. HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M

32. HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW

33. HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T

34. HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF

35. HGZBPZST54NV67K7

36. HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR

37. HGZBRZGBED4MR3T9

38. HGZBVZTGMGDSXK79

39. HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G

40. HGZBUZHJVUFGMT47

41. HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K

42. HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ

43. HGZCCZN3SANASWB3

44. HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A

45. HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP

46. HGZCFZHXQ6S68987

47. HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX

48. HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV

49. HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ5

50. HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK

51. HGZCKZSV4654TGEF

52. HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV

53. HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP

54. HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR

55. HGZCOZAHD5RD7E83

56. HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S5

57. HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W

58. HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ59

59. HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

- Step 2: Enter your Character ID

- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"

- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

