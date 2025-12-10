BGMI Unveils New Redeem Codes with the Exclusive Snow Blush Backpack up for Grabs - 10th December Drop Live Now
Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 10: KRAFTON India's reward series continues with a fresh release of 59 official redeem codes for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), giving players a chance to unlock the limited-edition Snow Blush Backpack alongside a range of premium skins, outfits, and weapon enhancements. With excitement building across the community, this latest drop keeps the festive momentum strong with highly awaited, collectible in-game items.
Redeem codes are valid until 28th February 2026 and can be redeemed only on BGMI's official channels.
Redeem Codes:
1. HGZCZGFT8MBXAN6H
2. HGZDZPNCKNM7STM7
3. HGZEZBWS4DQPKQVD
4. HGZFZWMPVC7ED4VA
5. HGZGZFHAXAF846FX
6. HGZHZPSVA3PPEMGU
7. HGZIZ4DRAQGFJPK4
8. HGZJZKSVV5PVTUW8
9. HGZKZP5UQKSWSUTV
10. HGZLZ48UPBKNB9VJ
11. HGZMZVSH7D3FGGFF
12. HGZNZG3AQVRAX9AX
13. HGZOZUMFAPHTC47U
14. HGZPZEW8TK5ADGCG
15. HGZQZM6MPUSBQQW9
16. HGZRZ4FTEFR8N9UT
17. HGZVZ4JGNRGKFQBK
18. HGZTZH78ECS7S36T
19. HGZUZ36AC6X6JWBE
20. HGZBAZCAGFXWBE36
21. HGZBBZMBN5WDNSTK
22. HGZBCZQ7AAQRGT8E
23. HGZBDZWX476CF86E
24. HGZBEZJ8UXANN9UE
25. HGZBFZN7PGAVQMMK
26. HGZBGZFGCVR37DVE
27. HGZBHZSPBWFRDB34
28. HGZBIZK9S9696MEK
29. HGZBJZBCHT67XNFF
30. HGZBKZJWX94U38M9
31. HGZBLZGQVVESNS8M
32. HGZBMZJTT7NWXJMW
33. HGZBNZUBWDSBHV8T
34. HGZBOZEFBW6HAXVF
35. HGZBPZST54NV67K7
36. HGZBQZEESJ7V9EJR
37. HGZBRZGBED4MR3T9
38. HGZBVZTGMGDSXK79
39. HGZBTZW4RBCTXH7G
40. HGZBUZHJVUFGMT47
41. HGZCAZHTSVEP6B4K
42. HGZCBZ4RW7696RAJ
43. HGZCCZN3SANASWB3
44. HGZCDZVUN59DVE4A
45. HGZCEZGXTQ9TSHQP
46. HGZCFZHXQ6S68987
47. HGZCGZUEAKU4E3HX
48. HGZCHZQSEV8RU9MV
49. HGZCIZU99U8NRNJ5
50. HGZCJZAUEFWQT7EK
51. HGZCKZSV4654TGEF
52. HGZCLZCUBWN8C7SV
53. HGZCMZV63ASQ5BFP
54. HGZCNZGMT7HR9XPR
55. HGZCOZAHD5RD7E83
56. HGZCPZKVVCTHD4S5
57. HGZCQZBCCE5DS78W
58. HGZCRZD7CNV9JQ59
59. HGZCVZCWQFAWBN8Q
Steps to redeem:
Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:
- Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Step 2: Enter your Character ID
- Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
- Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"
- Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail
Rules to Remember:
- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis
- A user cannot redeem a code twice
- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire
- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message
- Each user account can redeem only one code per day
- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts
- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail
For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
