Bhagalpur handicraft fair: Women entrepreneurs shine, govt schemes transform their fortunes

Patna, Dec 4 An Entrepreneur and Handicraft Fair, currently underway in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, is in the spotlight due to an elaborate display of indigenous products and thrust on “Vocal for Local”, a pledge that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been urging the countrymen to adhere to.

Besides the wide array of desi products, what is drawing the people to the fair is the stalls set up by Jeevika Didis and women entrepreneurs.

The buyers and visitors were left delighted over a one-of-a-kind experience and also pledged to extend their support to local ventures over foreign-made goods.

Monica Kumari, a resident of Bhagalpur, told IANS, "I started a business with Rs 1,500 has now reached Rs 16.5 million annually with the help of Startup India and the IT Ministry. A heartfelt thank you to PM Modi."

Another Jeevika Didi Lalita Devi said, "My first day's wage was 100 rupees. Then I received 10,000 rupees from the Jeevika group, then 50,000 rupees, and a loan of 5 lakh rupees from PMFME. Today, I am running my own company, my family is happy, and my children are studying in a good school. I am no longer a labourer, but my own owner."

Nikita Kumari, a farmer and millets grower, said, "Seeing the Prime Minister explain the importance of millets on TV inspired me, I took up the job, and today, I am selling dozens of products made from millets."

She not only became self-reliant but also employs nearly 3,000 women. She expressed her gratitude to PM Modi.

Alok Rathore, a herbal entrepreneur from Kannauj, said, "With the help of Khadi India, I have grown my business from 50,000 rupees in 2010 to 20 lakh rupees today. I am employing 35 people. CM Yogi and PM Modi's Swadeshi slogan has given me a new lease of life."

Standing true to the motto - "Development through Heritage," the centuries-old Manjusha painting of Bhagalpur's Ang district is also establishing a new identity here after the Government of India granted it a “GI tag”.

