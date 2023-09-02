Bhagavanth Kesari’s first single out on Junglee Music Telugu with its epic ‘Ganesh Anthem’ ft. Nandamuri Balakrishna

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations have begun in advance as the makers of Bhagavanth Kesari unveiled their first single titled – “Ganesh Anthem”, a lyrical song from the film. The lyrical video is out on Junglee Music Telugu YouTube channel where the ‘God Of Masses’, Nandamuri Balakrishna & the gorgeous, Sreeleela are shown as uncle and niece, respectively.

There is a unique point in every movie of Anil Ravipudi, and here in Bhagavanth Kesari, Balakrishna and Sreeleela will be seen as Babai and Ammai. The beautiful chemistry of the duo can be witnessed in this promo. SS Thaman scored the music for the movie, and the musical promotions began with the mass number.

Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi are bankrolling the biggie under the banner of Shine Screens. Kajal Aggarwal plays the leading lady opposite Balakrishna, whereas Arjun Rampal is seen making his Tollywood debut. Bhagavanth Kesari is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on October 19th for Dussehra.

Expressing his thoughts on the release, Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music, shared, “We are extremely happy to present the massive Bhagavanth Kesari album. It is our honor to collaborate with the sensational trio – Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anil Ravipudi, and Thaman S Garu. The first single Ganesh Anthem is out now – full of festive vibes.”

Speaking about the release, NataSimham, Nandamuri Balakrishna, said,

“The first single from our Bhagavanth Kesari was released today and is only available on Junglee Music Telugu. Let’s celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in every mandapam with our Ganesh Anthem.”

Sharing his excitement, the maestro, Thaman S, Music Director, exclaimed, “Overwhelmed. The sound of Bhagavanth Kesari is going to be massive. Celebrations go to the next level with our Ganesh Anthem. Watch only on Junglee Music Telugu.”

Watch it on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHYKdQIZswc

