Bhageria Industries Reports Stellar 83% YoY Growth in Net Profit for H1 FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21: Bhageria Industries Limited (BHAGERIA | NSE: INE354C01027), a diversified chemical manufacturer engaged in dyes, intermediates, specialty chemicals, and solar power generation catering to both domestic and export markets, has announced its Unaudited Q2 and H1 FY26 results.

Commenting on the results, Suresh Bhageria, Chairman of Bhageria Industries Limited, said, "We are delighted to report a strong performance for Q2 and H1 FY26, marked by healthy growth in revenue and profitability driven by operational efficiency and an improved product mix. The H-Acid capacity expansion and the launch of plasticizers and ethoxylates are important strategic steps that will start contributing meaningfully in the coming quarters. With a reaffirmed credit rating, robust balance sheet, and steady demand outlook, we remain confident of maintaining our growth momentum and delivering sustained performance ahead."

