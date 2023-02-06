Bharat-Bharti and Paryatanam-Bharti organized the National Food and Cultural Festival in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 6: The national unity of India is a goal of Bharat-Bharati and Paryatanam-Bharati, through which various events have taken place both domestically and abroad. Once more, this time for Four days, a significant programme has been organized in Ahmedabad. Language, region, caste, and other facets of Indian society are all interconnected. In addition, the national unity-focused organizations Bharat-Bharti and Paryatanam-Bharti are working to make sure that each and every citizen of the nation is aware of the full expression of culture through various festivals, art, dance, tradition, etc. At the Kankaria Gymnasium School in Maninagar, Ahmedabad, the National Food and Culture Festival has been organised for this reason. The dates of these programmes are January 26 through January 29.

Participating States in this programme include Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Sindhi Samaj, and Bihar. As a result, it can be said that India has gathered in a single city. Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttaranchal, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Bengal came as a Viewers Guest.

This programme will also send a message to the various communities of different regions living in the same city, with the goal of establishing the concept of Little India through culture. At the same time, the message will be conveyed through the various programmes of the Food and Culture Festival that the language in this country may be different, but we are one.

Shri Vinay Patrale (Rashtriya Sanyojak Bharat Bharti), Shri Amul Bhatt (MLA Maninagar), Shri Dinesh Kushwaha (MLA Bapunagar), Shri. Jayesh Trivedi (Margdarshak), Shri Jagannath Kunjbihari (Rashtriya member Bharat Bharti), Shri Nagesh Develpalli (Ahmedabad Sanyojak Bharat Bharti), Shri Omprakash Bagadiya (Ahmedabad SahSanyojak Bharat Bharti) present at the programme.

