Bharat Bhushan Award Recognizes Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil's Visionary Leadership and Service to Society

New Delhi [India], August 29: Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil, President of Ajeenkya D Y Patil University and Chairman of the Ajeenkya DY Patil Group, has been conferred with the prestigious Bharat Bhushan Award in recognition of his outstanding contributions to education, healthcare, and nation-building.

The Bharat Bhushan Award ceremony for 2025 took place in London.

Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil's leadership spans across multiple sectors, including education, healthcare, technology, and agriculture.

With an MBA from Richmond College, UK, and an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Central Lancashire, UK, he has held several distinguished positions, including Chairman of the Central Board for Workers Education (CBWE) under the Ministry of Labour, Government of India, and Economic Advisor to the President of Guyana. He also serves as Vice President of Continental Medicare Foundation, Managing Director of Trancefx Studios, Vice President of DY Patil Educational Academy, and Pro-Chancellor & Trustee of Dr. DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai.

Under his vision, Ajeenkya DY Patil University has established itself as a center for innovation and holistic learning, emphasizing both academic and non-academic excellence.

Beyond academia, Dr. Patil's entrepreneurial initiatives have created employment opportunities, strengthened communities, and added long-term social and environmental value.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Ajeenkya D. Y. Patil said: "It is a great honour to receive the Bharat Bhushan Award. This recognition is not just personal, but a reflection of the collective efforts of my colleagues, mentors, and the institutions I represent. It strengthens my commitment to contribute towards building a stronger, more progressive India through education, innovation, and social responsibility."

The Bharat Bhushan Award is a distinguished recognition that honours individuals who have made significant contributions to the nation across diverse fields. Dr. Patil's award highlights his dedication to advancing education, healthcare, and entrepreneurship with a focus on inclusive growth and long-term societal impact.

Ajeenkya DY Patil University (ADYPU), Pune, is a premier institution known for its focus on innovation-led education. The University offers cutting-edge programs across multiple disciplines to prepare students for leadership in a rapidly evolving world.

