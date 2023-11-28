Bharat Biotech forge strategic partnership with University of Sydney for vaccine research

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 28 : Bharat Biotech International Limited and the University of Sydney Infectious Diseases Institute (Sydney ID) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for vaccine research.

This collaborative agreement aims to propel vaccine research initiatives, bolster academic-industry partnerships, and contribute to the global fight against infectious diseases.

The international collaboration seeks to establish robust sectoral and cross-organizational alliances, intending to design innovative methodologies for addressing future epidemics and infectious diseases. Additionally, it aims to harness the combined strengths of academia and industry to advance the science of vaccines and biotherapeutics.

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman at Bharat Biotech, expressed enthusiasm about the agreement, stating, "This agreement reflects our ethos to facilitate collaborative research, foster innovation, and further advance the science vaccine technology".

Ella added, "Mutually, we are excited about the new opportunities to strengthen our shared vision, leverage the prowess of education, and research capabilities to help build a healthier universe and improve people's lives by developing safer vaccine platforms. Most importantly, build the talent of young scientists with a passion to innovate."

Professor Jamie Triccas, Deputy Director at Sydney ID, emphasized the significance of the partnership, saying, "Positioning Sydney ID on a global scale to drive innovation and highlight our expertise in the development of new vaccines and biotherapeutics is paramount".

Triccas said, "The reputational and societal impacts of developing novel vaccines to eradicate human and animal diseases that are safe, affordable, and effective cannot be overstated. Together with Bharat Biotech International Limited, we aim to make a lasting impact on global health."

Vaccines are recognized as the most effective and cost-efficient means to protect billions of people worldwide, with the potential to transform global health by mitigating the burden of life-threatening infectious diseases.

The capabilities of India in vaccine manufacturing were prominently demonstrated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Companies like Bharat Biotech played a pivotal role by providing vaccines that met over 60 per cent of the world's demand, supplying more than 2.4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

India continues to make substantial investments in research and development to establish a comprehensive roadmap for designing and delivering vaccines, particularly in preparation for future pandemics.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor