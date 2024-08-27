Bharat Biotech launches oral vaccine against cholera, targets 200 million dose production

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], August 27 : Bharat Biotech International has launched a novel single-strain Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV).

As per a statement from the vaccine manufacturer, the vaccine called HILLCHOL®[?] was developed by Bharat Biotech under license from Hilleman Laboratories (funded by Merck, US and Wellcome Trust, UK), to combat cholera.

Currently, only one manufacturer supplies such vaccines worldwide, resulting in an estimated yearly deficit of 40 million doses.

To mitigate this global shortage of oral cholera vaccine, Bharat Biotech said it has established large-scale manufacturing facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar with a capacity to produce up to 200 million doses of HILLCHOL®[?].

While cholera is preventable and treatable, global cases and deaths have risen steadily since 2021. From early 2023 to March this year, 824,479 cases and 5,900 deaths were reported in 31 countries, the statement from Bharat Biotech claimed.

The spread of cholera is primarily attributed to the faecal contamination of water and food supplies, a problem exacerbated by natural disasters and among people living in crowded conditions with insufficient access to clean water.

HILLCHOL®[?] vaccine is administered orally on Day 0 and Day 14 and is suitable for individuals older than one year. It is presented as a single-dose respule and should be stored between +2°C and +8°C. It is presented in a mono-multidose format, one of the first such presentations for vaccines. Although the cholera vaccine provides additional protection against infections, it is essential to emphasize that it does not substitute for other preventive measures.

Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech, said, "Vaccines provide the best intervention to prevent, limit, and control cholera outbreaks. HILLCHOL®[?] is an excellent success story of partnership leading to public health solutions."

Ella said its new large-scale production facilities in Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar will significantly enhance the production and supply capabilities for this oral cholera vaccine.

The launch of the HILLCHOL®[?] vaccine is the result of an extensive international collaboration involving Hilleman Laboratories, Bharat Biotech, the University of Gothenburg and Gotovax AB, the Bharat Biotech statement added.

