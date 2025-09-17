Bharat Buildcon - International Building Materials Exhibition

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 17: With the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to transform India into a global economic powerhouse and achieve the mission of Viksit Bharat @2047, Bharat Buildcon emerges as a landmark initiative to position India's building materials and construction industry on the world stage.

Launched at Vanijya Bhawan, New Delhi, in the presence of leading industry associations and corporate leaders, Bharat Buildcon carries forward the legacy of Vibrant Buildcon and has been envisioned under the guidance of Hon'ble Minister Shri Piyush Goyal Ji. Supported by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, CAPEXIL, and National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) under the aegis of MoHUA, the exhibition aims to create a dynamic global forum where India's building material sector engages with the world.

A Truly Global Forum

Bharat Buildcon is not just an exhibitionit is a catalyst for growth. The platform brings together Indian manufacturers, domestic traders, Innovative Indian start-ups, international buyers and foreign exhibitors under one roof, fostering collaboration, innovation, and trade. It serves as a gateway for MSMEs and large corporations alike to showcase their capabilities and tap into global markets.

At its core, Bharat Buildcon emphasizes exports, sustainable innovation, and next-gen construction solutions, aligning with the Government of India's commitment to infrastructure-led development. Visitors will include international trade delegations, Government Procurement Agencies, real estate developers, architects, interior designers, contractors, traders, dealers, and distributors, making it one of the most diverse and opportunity-rich exhibitions in the sector.

24 Sectors, One Platform

What sets Bharat Buildcon apart is its unparalleled sectoral coverage. The exhibition spans across marble, granite and natural stones; hardware, bathroom fittings and sinks; CP and pipe fittings; timber, plywood, laminates, surfaces and flooring; as well as ceramic tiles and sanitaryware. It further extends into paints, wall putty and gypsum boards; cement, steel and lightweight construction blocks (AAC); and modular furniture, interiors and office solutions.

The scope also includes glue, tile adhesives, grouts and construction chemicals; electrics and electronics; glass, windows, doors, ACP and WPC panels; HVAC; renewable energy; elevators and escalators; and advanced fire safety, surveillance and access control systems. To ensure holistic representation, the event also brings together interior decor and exterior cladding solutions, real estate and infrastructure developers, rubber products, scaffolding and formwork, construction tools, green building materials, concrete, precast and bricks, modular building units, and the latest in-home automation and smart controls.

This comprehensive coverage makes Bharat Buildcon a one-stop global showcase, positioning India as a hub of innovation, sustainability, and scale in the building materials ecosystem.

The Grand Stage - Yashobhoomi Convention Centre

The Bharat Buildcon International Exhibition is scheduled to take place at the state-of-the-art Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, New Delhi, from 29th April to 2nd May 2026. With its world-class infrastructure, the venue perfectly complements the scale and ambition of the event.

The exhibition will host buyer-seller meets, knowledge-sharing sessions, and high-level panel discussions featuring industry stalwarts and policymakers. Together, these engagements will accelerate growth and international collaboration for India's building materials industry.

Shaping the Future of India's Building Materials Sector

Bharat Buildcon is more than an exhibitionit is a movement aligned with India's economic vision. By showcasing innovation, sustainability, and scale, it strengthens India's position as a global hub for building materials and construction solutions.

As the countdown to April 2026 begins, Bharat Buildcon stands ready to welcome the world, inspire partnerships, and write a new chapter in India's growth story.

For more information, visit www.bharatbuildcon.com

