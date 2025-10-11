Bharat Business Brilliance Awards 2025 Honoring Innovation, Growth and Sustainability

New Delhi [India], October 11: Entrepreneur Outlook is a distinctive platform that shares the stories of the most dynamic and innovative business leaders and companies from around the world. It aims to encourage entrepreneurs and business executives to pursue their dreams, take risks and create an impact.

Star Coolers & Condensers Pvt. Ltd.

Mr. Shanker Asopa: MD

Mr. Laxmikant Dandawate: Director of Marketing

Mr. Sushil Kumar Asopa: Director of Operations

“The Most Innovative and Trusted Company in Focus 2025”

Established in 1998 in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Star Coolers and Condensers Pvt Ltd specialises in manufacturing top-notch Evaporators like Air Cooling Units, Blast freezers, IQF and Evaporative and Adiabatic Air Cooled Condensers.

With Mr Shanker Asopa as Founder and MD from UK, Laxmikant Dandawate – Director of Marketing, Mr Sushil Kumar Asopa, Director of Operations from INDIA at the helm, the company has established itself as most preferred and leading supplier in the field of Industrial Cold Chain Industry.

Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt.Ltd.

Dr. Sudhir Gupta: Director

Mr. Mukund Gupta: Director

“Most Innovative Scrap Processing Machine Manufacturer in 2025”

Advance Hydrau-Tech Pvt. Ltd. is a pioneer in waste management and recycling solutions, led by Dr. Sudhir Gupta & Mr. Mukund Gupta. The company offers a range of machines and solutions for processing metal scraps, plastic waste, paper waste and agricultural waste with a solid focus on innovation and customer satisfaction.

Raje Project Management Consultants (RPMC),

Varun Himanshu Raje: MD

“Top Icons of Impactful Leadership 2025”

The flagship venture of Raje Consultants, is creating a revolution in the project management realm under the leadership of Varun Himanshu Raje (MD). Renowned for delivering projects on time and within budget, RPMC has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses.

Grandis Business Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Mr Vinod Sivakumar: Co-Founder & C.T.O

“Company Of The Year 2025”

Grandis Business Solutions is a leading name in innovative business solutions, thriving under the leadership of Mr Vinod Sivakumar. The company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses looking for cutting-edge tech solutions. Looking ahead, the company is poised to drive growth and success in business with expertise and an innovative approach.

Sakhiforlife

Swati Sinha: Founder & Director

“20 Global Brands Making Waves in 2025”

“Sakhiforlife, founded by Swati Sinha, began with a bold vision—empowering women to transcend barriers and achieve their goals. As the impact grew, it became clear that the need for such transformation extends to professionals everywhere. Today, Sakhiforlife supports both women and men with a holistic blend of training, mentoring, coaching, and upskilling. Through flagship programmes like Resilient Restart, Success Studio, and Power Pool, the platform addresses a wide spectrum of needs—from career restarts to advanced skill development—helping individuals unlock their potential and thrive.”

Mercurius & Associates

Ankit Jain (Co-Founder), Siddhartha Havelia (Co-Founder)

Leading Expert in Business Formation & Tax Solutions 2025

Mercurius, established in 2008, is a global chartered accountancy firm delivering trusted, tailored solutions in company setup, tax, audit, compliance and advisory. With a team of 400+ professionals and global affiliations, they empower businesses to achieve sustainable growth with excellence and integrity.

Offer18 Tracking Platform Pvt. Ltd.

Lovepreet Singh (CEO)

Award Category: Most Trusted Campaign Tracking Platform 2025

A unique campaign tracking platform, Offer18, supports marketers to track, analyse and automate campaigns. It was introduced in the year 2016 and aims to enable businesses to scale their operations and resolve their real-time challenges. Its key features include Anti-Fraud, Offer Automation, Link Checker, Smart Offer and Powerful OfferSync, transforming the performance marketing industry. Looking ahead, Offer18 aspires to expand its venture by focusing on high-potential niches like iGaming, Fintech, mVAS, Dating, eCommerce, and Health and Fitness. Further, the company plans to harness AI, ML, and data analytics to drive innovation, streamline operations, and enhance customer experiences.

Purple Palette

Vijay S Rana (Founder & CEO)

Excellence In Corporate Gifting Solutions 2025

Purple Palette is a well-known corporate gift company, led by Vijay S. Rana. Founded in 2012 as a printing and design firm, the company has evolved into a leading name for customised promotional products. It offers a wide range of corporate gift hampers, branding and promotional products, custom apparel, event gifts and more. The core mission of the company is to support businesses in building strong employee connections through meaningful and top-notch gifting options. Looking ahead, Purple Palette aims to expand into new cities, strengthen its packaging and logistics and explore opportunities in the global market.

myBillBook

Rakesh Yadav the CEO and Rahul Raj and Aditya Naik

Excellence in GST & E-Invoicing Solutions 2025

myBillBook, a flagship introduced by FloBiz, provides simple, smart, scalable and digital solutions. Founded by the visionaries Rakesh Yadav, Rahul Raj and Aditya Naik in 2014, myBillBook has become a go-to partner for more than a core business, providing user-friendly solutions to transform daily operations and optimise business performance. It is empowering India's MSMEs to take their business to new heights by offering top-notch digital solutions. Looking ahead, the company aspires to harness AI and automation to streamline workflows and ensure accessibility for businesses.

