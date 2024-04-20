"Bharat cannot be Viksit without Viksit Kashmir", says Union Minister Hardeep S Puri

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 : Hardeep Singh Puri, Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasized the crucial role of Kashmir in India's development at the 'Viksit Bharat Ambassador meetup' held in Srinagar on Saturday.

Addressing the audience, Minister Puri stated, "Bharat cannot be 'Viksit' without 'Viksit Kashmir'. Prime Minister said that it is his dream that India should be or will be a 'Viksit Desh' or a 'developed nation' by 2047."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has articulated his vision for India to become a developed nation by 2047, and Minister Puri underscored the collective effort required to achieve this goal.

"India will become a developed nation in 2047 or even earlier, but in that, several people have to play a role," Minister Puri said.

"The Prime Minister sets the coordinates as the prime agent of change, but he has to be supported by others who believe in that vision."

Highlighting the current economic status, Minister Puri noted, "Right now, we are at USD 4 trillion. By 2040, our economy will be USD 40 trillion."

He envisioned that when India achieves a USD 40 trillion economy, it will not just be a 'Sone ki Chidiya' (golden bird) but the 'envy of the world'.

During his address, Minister Puri referenced India's historical economic significance, citing historian Angus Maddison of Cambridge University, who documented that India's contribution to the global economy in the year 1700.

Puri emphasisied, "During the year 1700, India that is 'Bharat' was referred to as 'Sone ki Chidiya'. According to historian Angus Maddison of Cambridge University, who has extensively documented economic history, it is conclusively shown that India's contribution to the global economy in the year 1700, until the Battle of Plassey, was roughly 25 percent or more of the global GDP."

"In 2014, people used to say that India is one of the fragile five economies. Since 2014, we have reached the 5th position," Minister Puri remarked.

Minister Puri said, "Within the next 5 years, India will be amongst the top 3 economies in the world."

The Viksit Bharat Ambassador meetup served as a platform for discussing India's economic progress and the integral role of Kashmir in contributing to the nation's development agenda.

The event witnessed a gathering of influential figures, including startup leaders, women influencers, and distinguished personalities from Kashmir.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor