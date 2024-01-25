Bharat Dynamics posts 61% rise in Q3 net profit

New Delhi, Jan 25 Ammunition and missile manufacturer Bharat Dynamics has reported a 61 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 135 crore for the October-December quarter of 2023-24, compared to the corresponding figures of Rs 84 crore recorded in the same period of the preceding fiscal.

The defence major’s revenue from operations grew 30 per cent year-on-year to Rs 602 crore during Q3 of the current financial year.

Its EBITDA for the quarter went up by 32 per cent to Rs 119 crore.

The company stands to gain from the government’s 'Aatamanirbhar Bharat' policy under which more orders for supplying the country’s defence forces are being placed with Indian companies.

