Bharat Education Forum: A Nationwide Movement to Shape the Future of Learning

New Delhi [India], June 10: Shikshit Bharat Banega Viksit Bharat, In a landmark initiative to empower Bharat's education ecosystem, the Bharat Education Forum is emerging as the country's largest and most inclusive networking platform. With a mission to connect and uplift preschools, schools, colleges, universities, coaching institutes, edtech platforms, publishers, policymakers, and education leaders. this forum is poised to transform the landscape of education in Bharat.

Free Membership for 2025

As part of its commitment to inclusivity and collaboration, the Bharat Education Forum is offering free membership for 2025 in which they are inviting educators and changemakers across Bharat to come together, exchange ideas, and drive meaningful change without financial barriers.

Aligning with Viksit Bharat 2047

This transformative movement resonates deeply with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. By fostering unity, collaboration, and shared wisdom, the Bharat Education Forum aims to build an empowered, educated, and future-ready Bharat.

State and City-Level Chapters

The Bharat Education Forum is expanding its reach nationwide with the launch of state and city-level chapters. These chapters will act as dynamic hubs for educators, edupreneurs, and changemakers facilitating impactful conversations, innovative collaborations, and real-world solutions to strengthen the education sector.

What you can Expect from this Event:

* Networking opportunities with Industry Experts from different domains.

* Panel Discussions and Conferences

* Showcasing Innovations in Education by Expo

* Educator Recognition Awards

These events will be hosted in every 1-2 months in each chapter. Bharat Education Forum is committing to celebrate excellence, spark new ideas, and create an ecosystem of growth for all stakeholders.

A Movement to Shape the Future

More than just a forum, the Bharat Education Forum is a movement a powerful platform to bring together Bharat's brightest minds in education, celebrate their contributions, and shape the future of learning.

