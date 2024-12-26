Bharat Fintech Summit 2025- Ushering the Future of Digital Finance in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26: In the third edition of Digital Fifth's Bharat Fintech summit to be held on 5th & 6th February 2025, discussions will revolve around the theme, ‘navigating the next wave of digital finance.'

Pivotal topics shaping the financial services landscape like unsecured credit and collections, customer acquisition and fraud prevention, real-time payments and cross-border remittances and digital transformation and inclusion will be taken up during the course of the two-day summit. On the agenda, there are also conversations centred on AI in BFSI and data protection, trade finance and unified lending interface (ULI), streamlining financial operations and lending frameworks, globalising UPI and Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) and future of digital public infrastructure.

This year, the Bharat Fintech Summit 2025 is poised to attract over 4,000 participants over two days, including C-suite executives, industry stalwarts, policymakers, and fintech enthusiasts. From adopting cutting-edge digital tools to navigating compliance challenges, the summit's insights will be valuable for setting the course for success in 2025-26. With 250 speakers, 48+ panel discussions, 20+ hands-on workshops, 15+ live demos, and curated networking events, The Bharat Fintech summit will set the agenda for the digital finance space in 2025.

Highlights:

• Summit serves as a pivotal platform for fintechs, banks, and regulators to collaborate, innovate, and shape the future

• Summit will host 250 speakers, 48+ panel discussions, 20+ hands-on workshops, 15+ live demos, and curated networking events

• Conversations will revolve around the theme ‘navigating the next wave of digital finance'

“We seek to empower each participant with valuable insights and knowledge, to be able to reap the benefits of the evolving fintech market in India. We aspire to pave the way for the extensive dissemination of digital financial services to even the remotest corners, ensuring that the benefits of the digital revolution reach the farthest segments of our society,” said, Sameer Singh Jaini, Founder of The Digital Fifth.

According to industry reports, India's fintech market is projected to achieve a valuation of $1 trillion by 2030, supported by exponential growth in digital payments and lending. With over 2,000 fintech startups, India has become a hub for innovation, ranking among the top three fintech ecosystems globally. Digital payments will continue to lead, with transactions exceeding $10 trillion annually, while segments like insuretech, regtech, and wealthtech will scale rapidly.

2024 has been a transformative year for fintech in India. Many startups achieved profitability, while successful IPOs and increased M&A activity reinforced market confidence. Banks & NBFCs also accelerated their digital transformation, signaling the sector’s demand for fintech partnership and fintech Infrastructure. Clarity in regulatory frameworks has safeguarded customer interests, guided innovation, and reignited investor confidence, with funding gradually flowing into scalable and impactful models.

As we step into 2025, the Indian fintech sector is expected to witness significant advancements, with secured credit and digital lending leading the charge as financial institutions embrace technology to expand credit access. There will be a surge in focus on Data Protection and Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) compliance to align with regulatory norms. There will also be accelerated adoption of fraud prevention tools and anti-money laundering (AML) measures to strengthen security.

more details : https://bharatfintechsummit.com

