Bharat Global Health Expo 2025 to Drive India's Nutraceutical and Wellness Revolution

New Delhi [India], August 1: Organised by SHEFEXIL under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the event is set to bring together global buyers, manufacturers, and policy makers for India's nutraceutical mission.

India is all set to lead the global nutraceutical and wellness revolution with the upcoming Bharat Global Health Expo 2025, scheduled from 4th to 6th September 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event will host Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2025, focused exclusively on the nutraceutical sector and is poised to be the largest nutraceutical and wellness platform in South Asia.

Organised by SHEFEXIL (Shellac and Forest Products Export Promotion Council), under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, the expo is expected to witness participation from leading manufacturers, exporters, buyers, investors, and policy makers.

A Global Platform for Indian Nutraceutical Excellence

With India's nutraceutical market growing rapidly and gaining global attention for its Ayurvedic roots, the Bharat Nutraverse Expo 2025 will spotlight India's capabilities across herbal extracts, dietary supplements, wellness products, functional foods, and plant-based nutrition. The event will be a catalyst for export growth and will inspire India's mission to become a global hub for nutraceutical innovation.

Over 20+ countries will be represented by buyer delegations including USA, Canada, UAE, Switzerland, European Union, Hong Kong, Australia, Spain, Russia, and South Africa.

Leading Industry Participation

More than 40+ nutraceutical leaders will showcase innovations and formulations, including: KSM-66 Ashwagandha, Sami-Sabinsa Group, Arjuna Natural, Zeon, Green Space, Amara, Botanic Healthcare, Bio-gen Extracts, Umalaxmi, Pellucid, OmniActive, and more.

This industry-led participation is supported by reputed organisations such as Nutrify Today, HADSA (Health Foods and Dietary Supplements Association), and the Expert Nutraceutical Advocacy Council.

Key Highlights

* Date: 4th-6th September 2025

* Venue: Hall 4, FF, Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi

* Organised by: SHEFEXIL, Ministry of Commerce & Industry

* Supported by: Nutrify Today, HADSA, ENAC

* Focus: Export promotion, networking, buyer-seller meets, keynote sessions, policy dialogues

A National Call for Participation

This is a call to all nutraceutical manufacturers, Ayurveda and wellness companies, pharma brands, raw material suppliers, and global buyers to participate and witness India's capabilities first-hand. Whether you are looking to book a stall, build partnerships, or explore India's wellness sector, this is the platform that connects business with opportunity.

For Stall Booking & Participation

Contact: Dr. Debjani Roy, Executive Director, SHEFEXIL

+91 9831131268 | shefexil@gmail.com | www.shefexil.org

