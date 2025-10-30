Bharat International Rice Conference kicks off with focus on AI, trade, farmer empowerment; MoUs worth over Rs 3,000 crore signed on Day 1

New Delhi [India], October 30 : The two-day Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 began today at Bharat Mandapam here in the national capital, marking a milestone moment for India's agriculture and export sectors.

Organised under the institutional support of the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, other government and industry-specific bodies, the conference brought together global buyers, exporters, policymakers, and technology leaders to deliberate on the future of India's rice trade and agricultural innovation.

The event began with an inaugural ceremony that featured the live launch of India's first AI-based rice sorting system, followed by the felicitation of 17 Indian farmers by international importers recognizing their contribution to India's growing prominence in the global rice trade.

The inauguration also showcased advanced machinery and processing solutions designed to enhance efficiency, precision, and quality in rice production.

At least 7,800 participants from India and around the world participated on the first day of the event, the organiser said in a statement.

Today, a deal worth over Rs 3,000 crore was signed under the MOU, of which the government has facilitated, alone with private companies in Bihar, worth over Rs 2,200 crore for GI varieties of rice, such as Katarni rice, besides other MoUs between Indian rice companies and other Indian and foreign companies, the statement said.

The mega rice conference aims to tap into the global rice trade worth Rs 1.8 lakh crore through the event.

Deals close to Rs 25,000 crore are likely to be signed, the organiser reiterated. Representatives from at least 80 countries joined the meeting.

Delivering the keynote address, Prem Garg, National President of the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF), said: "Farmers are at the heart of the Bharat International Rice Conference story. Their tireless efforts have made Indian rice one of the most traded and valued commodities worldwide. As India moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, our collective goal is to ensure that every farmer's contribution is rewarded with dignity and fair opportunity. With technology like AI-driven sorting and precision processing, we are entering a new era of agricultural excellence. BIRC 2025 stands as a platform where innovation, trade, and sustainability converge to build a proud and prosperous India."

As a mark of recognition for their invaluable contribution to India's rich rice heritage, several distinguished farmers from across the country were felicitated at the Bharat International Rice Conference (BIRC) 2025 - Anand Malik from West Bengal, cultivator of the aromatic Govind Bhog rice; Surendra Masti from Odisha, known for Kalajeera-Koraput rice; Manjul Pratap Singh and Ajay Singh from Uttar Pradesh, cultivators of the prized Type-3 Dehradhuni Basmati; and Zafar Ahmad Bhat from Jammu and Kashmir, who preserves the legacy of the fragrant Mushkbudji variety.

The list also included Khangenbam Shamusaba Singh from Manipur, cultivator of the famed Chak Hao black rice; Mahan Chandra Borah from Assam, known for Joha rice; Subodh Choudhry from Bihar, who grows the traditional Katarni rice; Janardanan Karoth Veetil and Indira P from Kerala, both renowned for Kaipad rice; and Banamali Pujari and Kochu Kumar from Odisha and Kerala, respectively, for their cultivation of the Indrani variety, among others.

The mega rice conference witnessed four high-powered sessions that captured the full spectrum of discussions shaping the rice sector.

The first session, Global Rice Market Evolution, moderated by Mayank Bhardwaj (Thomson Reuters), featured insights from Ashok Gulati (ICRIER), Prem Garg (IREF), B.V. Krishna Rao (TREA-K), Nitin Gupta (Olam Agri), Khalid Husain Khan (ITC), Piero Carello (S&P Global), and Unupom Kaushik (NCEL).

Experts discussed global demand patterns, export diversification, and the evolving role of India as a consistent rice supplier.

The session also marked the launch of a major initiative to develop a vision and roadmap for the rice sector to make India Viksit Bharat by 2047, which will be implemented within the next six months.

The second session, "Shipping Logistics for Rice Trade," moderated by Asim Anand (S&P Global), focused on the challenges of freight costs, supply chain disruptions, and improving efficiency in export logistics.

The session featured Ashwin Shanker (Chambers of George Rebello), Rizwan Soomar (DP World), Amitabh Kumar (Retd. DG Shipping), and Vikrant Agarwal (Eximwala Solutions Pte Ltd).

The third session, "Improving Rice Agriculture and Nutrition," moderated by Pratik Parija (Bloomberg), brought together Sanjay Sethi (FAO, UN), Ankita Garg (Varaha), and Amit Vatsayan (EY) to discuss climate-smart agriculture, sustainable farming practices, and the nutritional fortification of rice.

The final session, Value Addition in Rice, moderated by Hina Shukla (The Economic Times), saw participation from Tarun Bajaj (APEDA), Nese Sreenivasulu (IRRI), Arun Kumar Behera (Odisha Govt), Ranjit Singh (MOFPI), Vinita Sudhanshu (APEDA), and Peter Salam (Manipur Agriculture).

The discussion emphasised branding, packaging, and technological upgradation as key drivers for premiumization in rice exports, IREF said in their statement. The event continues tomorrow - Day 2 with more talks and business meetings.

