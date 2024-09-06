Bharat is Developing a Device that can help detect Epilepsy Seizures in Advance

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 6: The streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar came in the news again, and this time for all the right reasons. The latest season of Brands of Tomorrow(season 2) grand finale on Disney+ Hotstar featured Psaizi Technologies' significant advancement in the field of neurotechnology. Psaizi technologies, using Neuphony devices are able to detect epileptic seizures 5 minutes in advance. Their approach is to deploy artificial intelligence (AI) to detect the preictal phase of seizures (PIPS) in patients suffering from epilepsy.

For individuals living with epilepsy, the ability to predict seizures in advance can be life-changing. Caregivers, too, benefit from the early warning system, as it allows them to provide timely assistance and support. This breakthrough can potentially transform epilepsy management and improve the lives of countless individuals.

With ongoing research and development aimed at tackling other neurological conditions, Psaizi Technologies is dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in brain health technology with a steadfast commitment to improving neurotech space.

Earlier EEG technology was only available in a lab or a hospital facility, accessible only to those who could afford it, but Psaizi has made it not only accessible but affordable as well, partnering with Neuphony.

Neuphony has garnered high praise from esteemed research institutions for their advanced EEG technology's superior quality and functionality. This cutting-edge technology, vital for brain-computer interface applications, delivers high-quality, real-time data essential for cognitive research and behavior modification. Neuphony's devices are recognized for their flexibility, ease of use, and seamless integration with other research tools such as MATLAB and Brain Vision, positioning them as indispensable assets in cognitive neuroscience research.

Director's Vision

Dr Deepti Mathur Das, director of Psaizi Technologies, in the grand finale episode of Brands of Tomorrow season 2, expressed her excitement about the remote monitoring of EEG, by sharing the experience of one patient,

"He was using the headband in his home all the time because he would have seizures, fall, and be unconscious, and would not know what happened with him. So we used the device, we used our algorithm, and we were able to predict the seizure 5 minutes before its oneset. The patient and his family were very happy with the result because the very fact that they could save their child from falling off, getting hurt, was a relief for them."

While Psaizi Technologies and Neuphony devices are a major milestone for India, their implications are global. The company envisions a future where advanced neurotech solutions are available to all, regardless of geographic location.

