Bharat Lubricants: Decades of Excellence Solidify Surat-Based Manufacturer’s Global Presence

Surat (Gujarat) [India], December 25:Bharat Lubricants, a prominent Automotive and Industrial lubricants manufacturer rooted in Surat, Gujarat, is marking its strong position in the global automobile oil industry, leveraging decades of expertise to produce a comprehensive range of high-performance lubricants. Established in 1984, the proprietorship firm has been recognized for its dedication to quality and its expansive product catalog, which serves clients worldwide. Recently, Bharat Lubricants received the Khabarchhe Innovator and Trendsetter Award for its innovative products and services. Moreover, Bharat Lubricants was also recognised and Honoured by Gujarat CM Bhupendrabhai Patel for its 40+ years of legacy in the lubricant industry, as the Gujarat Growth Icon Awards 2025

The company, which has been in business for approximately 41 years, operates with an internal team of 11 to 25 people. Bharat Lubricants has achieved an annual turnover of 1.5-5 Cr and maintains a highly reputable standing in the market, as evidenced by a 4.8 rating based on 215 reviews on the Justdial platform. Furthermore, their responsiveness to customer inquiries is solid, maintaining a 70% response rate as a member of IndiaMART.

Bharat Lubricants specialises in manufacturing automotive oils that are critical for reducing friction, wear, and tear across various vehicles, ensuring smooth, trouble-free performance over long periods. These lubricants and oils are expertly crafted as a perfect blend of base oils and performance-enhancing additives.

The company's expertise covers a wide array of Industrial categories, including Engine oils, Gear oils, Hydraulic Oils, Transmission Oil, Agriculture Oils, and Industrial Grease.

The product line is impressively diverse, catering to multiple industry and vehicle needs. Under Industrial Grease, offerings include Premium Long-Life Lithium-Based Grease, High-Temperature Heavy-Load Grease, and Graphited Calcium Grease. Automotive needs are met with products like Wheel Bearing Cup Grease Sodium-Based, Golden Gel Grease Lithium-Based, and Mp3 Grease Calcium-Based.

For motorised vehicles, the company produces both Mineral-Based and Semi-Synthetic Technology-Based Bike Engine Oils. Specific bike engine products include 15W-50 Bullet Engine Oil and various API SN-compliant oils, such as 10W30 (AT) 4T API SN Engine Oil. Semi Synthetic options feature oils such as 10W40 (SST) API SN Engine Oil. Passenger car owners can use 5W-40 engine oil and Brilliant Engine Oil 15W-40.

In the realm of transmission and gear systems, Bharat Lubricants supplies Automatic Transmission Fluid and various grades of gear oil, including 80W90 GL-5 and EP90 GL-4 gear oils. They also offer specialised Lubricant Grease products, such as WB Cup Grease Calcium Based and the 20W-40 Brilliant Premium Diesel Engine Oil. The company is also active in the Industrial Oil sector, offering lubricating oils such as ISO VG 150 NO and ISO VG 220 NO.

By leveraging deep industry knowledge and adhering to strict quality standards, Bharat Lubricants has cemented its reputation as a reliable manufacturer of essential lubrication products globally. The firm operates as a manufacturer under a proprietorship legal status. It handles products typically categorised under HSN Code 27101990, which relates to petroleum oils and preparations containing 70% or more of these oils.

