Bharat NCX 2025 commences to bolster India's cybersecurity preparedness

New Delhi [India], July 21 : The National Cybersecurity Exercise - Bharat NCX 2025 was officially inaugurated on Monday with the aim to strengthen India's cyber defence posture.

The Bharat NCX 2025 was inaugurated by Deputy National Security Advisor T. V. Ravichandran, in the presence of Bimal N. Patel, Vice Chancellor of Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU). It was organised by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) in collaboration with RRU.

According to the statement by NSCS, the event was held under the theme Enhancing the Operational Preparedness of Indian Cyberspace. The two-week national-level cyber drill brings together cybersecurity professionals, defence personnel, policymakers, and industry leaders.

The initiative is designed to simulate complex real-world cyber incidents, including attacks on critical infrastructure, deepfake threats, API vulnerabilities, and autonomous malware scenarios.

In his keynote address, Ravichandran emphasised that cybersecurity of our digital infrastructure underpins to national security, economic growth, and public safety.

From governance and healthcare to energy, transportation, and defence, the cybersecurity of our digital infrastructure underpins national security, economy, citizen trust and public safety," he said, highlighting the value of realistic and high-impact cyber simulations like Bharat NCX.

Delivering the special address, Patel also stated that Cyber and AI capabilities have emerged as a potent tool of cyber defence, and digital space has evolved into a novel arena for statecraft, competition, and conflict, involving nation states and state-sponsored actors. He outlined important objectives such as proactively preventing cyber-attacks, lowering the country's susceptibility to cyber threats, and accelerating recovery with minimal impact when incidents occur.

Key features of Bharat NCX 2025 include live-fire cyber simulations, an AI-integrated cybersecurity framework, a Strategic Decision-Making Exercise (STRATEX) for senior leaders, and a CISO Conclave featuring key government and industry cybersecurity officers. Additionally, the Bharat Cybersecurity Startup Exhibition will showcase innovative Indian solutions for building a secure and self-reliant digital infrastructure.

Running from July 21 to August 1, the exercise will conclude with a comprehensive debriefing to consolidate insights, refine national cyber strategies, and strengthen collective resilience.

