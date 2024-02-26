Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024: A Celebration of Excellence and Commitment

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 26: The grandeur of the Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024 event, hosted by the Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education Charitable Trust, unfolded on the 23rd of February at the Delhi Vidhan Sabha in New Delhi. The prestigious event was graced by the esteemed presence of Ram Niwas Goel, the Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, who presided as the chief guest.

The event, held at the CM conference hall of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, witnessed the acknowledgment of 103 outstanding individuals from diverse domains. Noteworthy figures like Pawan Sharma, a prominent Social Worker, and Jas Kalra, the founder of The Earth Saviours Foundation, added to the occasion's significance.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of distinguished guests, including Raj Kumar, the Secretary of Delhi Vidhan Sabha, and Neeraj Aggarwal, the Secretary to the Hon'ble Speaker. Dr. Atul Kumar Sharma, President of ISRHE, and Reshu Gupta, Secretary of ISRHE, shared the stage with the chief guest, enhancing the event's stature.

The ambiance was filled with pride and respect as each recipient from various Indian states received their well-earned recognition. Gauri Sharma, the skilled event anchor, eloquently introduced the awardees, enhancing the event's essence.

The event, organized by ISRHE, showcased excellence and commitment, honoring individuals from diverse sectors for their exceptional contributions. The soulful rendition of Saraswati Vandana at the commencement set a reverential tone, while the resonant strains of the national anthem marked the event's conclusion on a stirring note.

The exclusive PR partners for the event were Red Ant PR & Promotions, adding a professional touch to the ceremony's communication.

The list of awardees is extensive and spans various fields:

* Jas Kalra, President, The Earth Saviours Foundation

* Glocal University, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

* Prof. (Dr.) Jayanand, Honorable Vice-Chancellor of Shobhit Deemed University, Meerut

* Prof. (Dr.) P. K. Bharti, Honorable Vice-Chancellor, Glocal University, Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh

* Narender Chinthamu, Chief Enterprise Architect, Chief Technology Officer, MIT

* Prof. Dr. M. Devendra

* Dr. Vinod Kumar

* Captain (Dr.) Dinisha Bhardwaj Singh

* Sanjay Narayan Dhumal

* Sachin Naik

* Satish Sadasivan

* Dr. Jai Ram Singh

* Dr. Shikta Singh

* Niraj Kumar

* Srishti Sharma

* Nirmal Repakula

* Miss Hoksum Ori

* Dr. Sachin Chandrakant Salunkhe

* Dr. Anil Santu Kale, President

* Dr. Karunesh Raghuwanshi

* Dr. Parul Tripathi

* Dr. Rachana

* Dr. Sushma Sharma

* Karuna Mishra

* Dr. M. Sumanthi

* Dr. Karpuram Govathi Nikhila

* Dr. Vaidehi Taman

* Prof. Dr. Neha Jain

* Harshal Shinde

* Dr. Anand Kumar

* Ankur Kumar

* Tape Sora

* Dr. Davinder Kaur Dhillon

* Brijmohan Kr Singh

* Gaurav Popat Ghodhe

* Dr. S. Vijaya

* Dr. Latha Muthyaboyina

* Dr. Surindar Wawale

* Prof. Anand K Sheelvanth

* Dr. Savitha Rani M

* Razaur Rehman

* Deeksha Agarwal

* Rajiv Arora

* Rohan Jitendra Sharma

* Alok Kumar Tiwari

* Bhavna Grover

* CS Dr. Chetan Gandhi

* Dr. Venkateswara Rao Kolli

* Dr. Harihara Krishnan R

* Suyash Kamal Soni

* Miss. Sania Gupta

* Prof. (Dr.) Pitamber Kumar Chaudhary

* Dr. Shubham Dilip Mahajan

* Shashank Jaiswal

* Shiv Chander Arora

* Dr. Anand Gupta

* Prof. Dr. Raju Namdevrao Panchal

* Dr. Nandita Singh

* Dr. Gitam Singh

* Dr. Jai Prakash Sharma

* Kshitiz Bhasin, Founder

* Professor (Dr.) Shaikh Yasmeen

* Jayshree Suraj Gupta

* Soumya Ranjan Jena

* Pawan Mandal

* Manisha Mohan Andhansare

* Sriramadasu Anjani Pradeep

* Dr. Sumaja Mannava

* Dr. Sr. Ann Mary

* CA. Alok Misra

* Alok Kumar

* Roshan Kumar Gupta

* Dr. Shelja Jhamb

* Dr. Mamta Mohan Singh

* Nikunj Deepak Karolia

* Manjuu Sharma

* Dr Veena Bhalla

* Manish Kumar Maity

* Nilesh Lodha

* Padam Singh

* Dr Shashikant Singh Baudh

* Dr. T. Rajdev Patro

* Dr. J.S. Arora

* Neha,

* Poonam Singh

* Dr. Durga Chandra Mouli

* Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala

* Dr. Mishu Tripathi

* Dr. Sania Shahbaz Hasnain

* Dr. Sampurna Guha

* Suman Ghosh

* Sri. Prasenjit Jana

* Lena Lenin

* Dr. Darshana Rani

* Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi

* Dr. A. Pankajam

* M. Josephine Mary Juliana

* Dr. Ch. Indira Priyadarsini

* Capt. Dr. Lakshmi.T

* Master Aripirala Yogananda Sastry

* Sachin Kumar

* Dr. Jambi Ratna Raja Kumar

* Dr. Falguni Anish Shah,

* Dr. Arti Hadap

* Binoy Kumar B

* Sujata Malik

The diverse range of awardees showcases the incredible talent and commitment present in various fields across the nation. The Bharat Samman Nidhi Puraskar - 2024 event stands as a testament to the spirit of excellence and dedication prevalent in our society. As the event drew to a close, it left an indelible impression of honor and accomplishment, inspiring all present to persevere in their pursuit of excellence within their respective spheres.

