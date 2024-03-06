Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre will have regional centre at IIST Thiruvananthapuram: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 6 : The soon-to-be-announced Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre (BSRC) will have a regional centre at IIST, Thiruvananthapuram, informed Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday.

Bharat Semiconductor Research Centre, a global standard academia-government-private sector-start-up partnered institution, will be announced soon, the minister had said earlier this week.

"We are finally living at a time when a semiconductor engineer is also a Superhero that itself tells you how far our country has come, how far we have progressed in the age of technology under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said while addressing students, researchers, industry leaders and members from ISRO in Kerala today at the 4th Semicon India FutureDesign Roadshow.

Here the Minister facilitated an MoU between IBM and C-DAC which will aim to accelerate India's Processor Design and manufacturing capabilities for High Performance Computing. This event took place at the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST).

To significantly boost the electronics, IT sector, and startup ecosystem in Kerala, the Union Minister inaugurated the new Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

These centres are poised to play a crucial role in strengthening the IT infrastructure of Kerala, providing state-of-the-art facilities to emerging tech startups, thereby enabling them to innovate, grow, and compete on a global scale.

Following the inauguration, the Minister toured the Incubation Centre and engaged with startups. The Minister engaged in a discussion on the theme "catalysing Tech Startups in Kerala,".

During his interaction with S Somanath, Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), he said, "There is tremendous opportunity for Thiruvananthapuram to be a great catalyst for the growth of India's Digital Economy. The newly inaugurated STPI centres in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will bring the state on track to becoming the largest technology hub in South India while boosting the state's startup ecosystem."

"Despite having one of India's first technoparks set up in the city back in the 1990s, it is a shame that today, Thiruvananthapuram is not even in the top 20 of the startup innovation economy. The lack of political vision by the UDF and LDF-led state governments made Kerala not only miss the bus but also get off the train of development altogether. Under PM Narendra Modi ji's leadership, we will strive to ensure that the next wave of innovation comes from Kerala with young Keralites being its driving force," the minister added.

During his address at the FutureDesign Roadshow, Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar provided a comprehensive overview of the semiconductor ecosystem in India and highlighted its significant progress.

In December 2021, the Indian government committed an impressive Rs 76,000 crore (USD 10 billion) to catalyse the semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor