Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman - 2025 | National Award for Unity & Excellence

New Delhi [India], November 1: The Institute for Social Reforms and Higher Education (ISRHE) successfully organised the prestigious Bharat Shree Ratnam Samman - 2025 at the India International Centre, Lodhi Gardens, New Delhi. The national ceremony honoured distinguished personalities for their outstanding contributions in the fields of education, social welfare, public leadership, culture, peace, and nation-building.

The occasion was graced by eminent dignitaries. Shri Praveen Khandelwal Ji, Honourable Member of Parliament (Government of India), attended as the Chief Guest. Ms. Satya Sharma Ji, Chairperson, MCD Standing Committee, Delhi, joined as the Special Guest of Honour. Shri Sudhir Gupta Ji, Vice-President, Dadhichi Deh Dan Samiti, Greater Kailash-1, New Delhi, and Dr. Parvinder Singh Ji, Ambassador of World Peace for the United Nations, graced the ceremony as Guests of Honour.

The program commenced with Saraswati Vandana and concluded with the National Anthem, reflecting the spirit of cultural pride and national unity.

The ceremony was held under the leadership of Dr Atul Sharma, President, ISRHE, and coordinated by Ms Reshu Gupta, Organising Secretary, ISRHE. The event was gracefully anchored by Ms Gauri Sharma and Ms Geet Sharma, while media and communications were managed by Mr Om Sharma, Mr Deepak Upadhyay, and Mr Sumit.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Atul Sharma highlighted ISRHE's vision of promoting excellence, youth empowerment, social progress, and national development, and emphasised the importance of recognising individuals committed to strengthening India's future.

1) Dr. Narendra Singh Bhakuni - Icon of Modern Literature Award

2) Dr. N. Muralimohan - Excellence in Higher Education Award

3) Mrs. Sai Aradhan - Spiritual Guidance and Consultation Award

4) Dr. Rupindrkaur Saandhu - Spiritual Guidance and consultation award

5) Astrologer Jaskiran Kaur - Excellence in Astrology and Spiritual Mentorship Award

6) Ms. Nietu K Sachdeva - Excellence in Numerology Award

7) Ms. Ankita Beniwal - Excellence in Teaching Award

8) Dr. Madhulika Kumari - Pioneer in Higher Education Development Award

9) Dr. Priti Waghela - Exponent in Rajasthani Folk, Conceptualised Choreographer and Dance Educator Award

10) Ms. Sapna Chawla - Outstanding Innovative Teaching Award

11) Dr. Sandip J Pathak - Best Academic Librarian Award

12) Dr. Nivedita Mukherjee - Outstanding Contribution to Value-Based Education Award

13) Dr. Nikita Janmejay Kulkarni - Exceptional Teaching Excellence Award

14) Dr. Suhas Shashikant Khot - Leader in Educational Transformation Award

15) Dr. S. K. Jaheeda Begum - Inspirational Youth Icon Award

16) Dr. S. C. Pandey - Most Influential Academic Developer Award

17) Ms. Dhwani Waghela - Open Individual Excellence Award

18) Dr. Ananya Dasgupta - Outstanding Contribution to Nation Building Award

19) Dr. Prashant Verma - Outstanding Researcher in Humanities Award

20) Prof. Dr. M. Devendra - Exemplary Lifetime Contribution to Academics Award

21) Dr. Annie Stephen, FCA - Distinguished Academic Mentor Award

22) Dr. Jogdande Sai Prasad - Best Teacher Award in Agriculture

23) Prof. Dr. Pradip Kumar Das - Mentor as Health Organizer and Short Film Maker Award

24) Chef Robin - Innovative No Onion-No Garlic Fast Food Chef Award

25) Dr. G. Thamaraiselvi - Lifetime Contribution to Education Award

26) Dr. Ramakrishna Rao Muthyala - Creative Author in Indian Epics and Philosophy Award

27) Dr. Vandana Gade - Contribution to Education Community Award

28) Agri Super Private Limited - Innovative Agritech Startup of the Year Award

29) Ms. Himani Pandya - Young Achiever in Innovation and Excellence Award

30) Assoc. Prof. (Dr.) Ajay Kumar Agarwal - Innovation Trailblazer Lifetime Award

31) Dr. Mahesh Prasad Mishra - Excellence in Journalism Award

32) Professor (Dr) P. L. Kaul - Excellence in Veterinary Education and Research Award

33) Ms. Dhaksheena Dharshini - Rising Youth Leader Award

34) Dr. Renu Gupta - Excellence in Thought Leadership Award

35) Ms. Monika Goel - Dynamic Youth Leader Award

36) Ms. Neeta Singh - Leader in Educational Transformation Award

37) Dr. Joby Joseph - Language & Literature Educator Award

38) Amb. Dr. Chandra Lal Bharti - Inspiring Social Worker Award

39) Adv. Kashif Athar - Distinguished Law Practitioner Award

40) Clark Vacation International - Best Hospitality Service Provider of the Year Award

41) Ms. Geetanjali - Distinguished Leadership in Education Award

42) Ms. Pallabi Dey - Outstanding Student Award

43) Mr. Shivam Pandey - Young Innovator in AI and Intellectual Property Award

44) Dr. Ramesh Kumar Borkute - Pioneer CEO Excellence Award

45) Dr. Kanchan Negi - International Educationist, Motivational Speaker & Media Personality Award

46) Mrs. Monika Bhatia - Pinnacle of Excellence in Teaching Award

47) Mr. Rakesh Chandola - Holistic & Integrative Healing Award

48) Dr. Sangeeta - Distinguished Leadership in Education Award

49) Mr. Pinaki Gangopadhyay - Vedic Education and Research Innovation Award

50) Ms. Navita Singh - Master of Yoga Education Award

51) Prof. (Dr.) Rajeev Kumar Dubey - Inspirational Poet Award

52) Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Best Educationalist in Maharashtra Award

53) Dr. Anil Santu Kale - Excellent Healthcare Leader Award

54) Mrs. Soma Mukherjee - Dynamic Change Maker in Social Service Award

55) Dr. Anil Kumar Bisht - Excellence in Technical Education Award

56) Mr. Shashank Jaiswal - One of the Best Podcasters in India Award

57) Umar Farooq - Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award

58) Dr. Kumud Vivek - Academic Excellence in Higher Education Award

59) Dr. Gunjan Agrawal - Best Academic Leadership Award 2025

60) Dr. Vhatkar Sushilkumar Shivaji - Innovation in Education Award

61) Dr. Arvind Pandit Kharat - Best Paramedical Educationist Award & Best Paramedical Council Award & Best Social Activist Award

62) Dr. R. Udaya Bharati - Leadership in Technology Award

63) Dr. N. Rakesh - Research Excellence in Oral Medicine and Maxillofacial Radiology Award

64) Prof. (Dr.) Rama - Women in Leadership Excellence Award

65) Prof. Dr. G. Kulanthaivel - Outstanding Educator of the Year Award

66) Mr Sri Harsha Anand Pushkala - Dynamic Business Leader of the Year Award

67) Dr Dananjay Anand Pushkala - Innovative Business Leadership Award

68) Ms Savita Kumbhar - Social Work Excellence Award

69) Shri Amit Dada Kadam - Inspiration for the Youth Award

70) Mr Sandeep Malik - Excellence in Acting for Outstanding Performance in 'Khali Lifafa' Award

71) Ar. Mahima Goswami - Emerging Visionary in Healthcare Architecture Award

72) Dr Shubham Mahajan - Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

73) Ms Arpna Singh - Dynamic Social Activist Award

74) Mr Pushpandera Kushwah - Outstanding Social Reformer Award

75) Mr Rajender Kumar Dogra - Dedicated Social Worker Award

76) Mr Sandeep Singh - Excellence in Social Welfare Services Award

77) Mr Nagendra Singh - Distinguished Social Service Award

78) Ms Neha Agarwal - Outstanding Social Worker & Philanthropist Award

79) Dr Khushi Panjwani - Visionary Business Leader Award

