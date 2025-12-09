Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman’ by India Times Now Officially Announces their 2025 Season Awardees

New Delhi [India], December 9: The first official list of Bharat Shrestha Ratna Sanman 2025 awardees has been released, honoring seven extraordinary individuals for their outstanding contributions to society. Recognized across diverse fields, these awardees exemplify dedication, leadership, and innovation. The announcement celebrates their achievements and underscores the significance of recognizing talent and service that inspire and elevate the nation.

Mr. Mayuresh Gujar

Mayuresh Gujar, widely known as @mayuusic_vines_, is a Mumbai-based content creator whose humanitarian initiative Paap Punya Ka Hisaab has positioned him as one of India's most impactful digital storytellers. Rising to prominence through his 100-day challenge – where he distributes meals, medicines, blankets, and essentials while documenting stories of resilience – Mayuresh has built a powerful community rooted in empathy and action. His videos, which often cross millions of views, highlight ordinary lives with extraordinary courage, making him a voice for gratitude and social responsibility.

In 2025, Mayuresh was honoured with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman, recognizing his service, influence, and commitment to uplifting marginalized communities. With aspirations to represent India on larger platforms, he continues to expand his mission of spreading kindness and hope. Through his work on the streets of Mumbai and online, Mayuresh stands as a testament to how storytelling can drive real change.

Mr. Tushar Gupta

Tushar Gupta – widely known as @mr.foodiiie – is a trailblazing food and lifestyle blogger from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Born on 27 December, Tushar turned his hometown's vibrant street‑food culture into a national phenomenon. With a combined following exceeding 2 million across Instagram, Facebook, Moj, Threads, and YouTube, he exemplifies how a creator from a small city can achieve nationwide acclaim. His engaging mix of street‑food explorations, travel diaries, and lifestyle storytelling has attracted partnerships with major food, beverage, and tourism brands across India. Featured in outlets including Dainik Jagran, News18 UP, Hindustan Metro, and Forbes Story, Tushar has become one of the most recognizable digital voices from his region. In 2025 he was honored with the prestigious Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman award, further cementing his influence. Driven by his motto “Explore. Create. Inspire.”, he continues motivating aspiring creators to transform passion into purpose.

Mr. Ankush sharma

Astrologer Ankush Sharma, widely known as Astrologer Ankush Ji, is a respected name in modern Vedic astrology, recognized for his accurate insights and practical approach. Beginning his journey at the age of 10, he developed a strong foundation that later earned him the title of Government Approved Astrologer in 2010. Over the years, his expertise in horoscope reading, marriage guidance, kundali matching, and Vastu Shastra has made him a trusted advisor for individuals across the world.

In 2025, Ankush Sharma was honored with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman, acknowledging his consistent contribution to astrology and his growing impact on global audiences. With nearly 80% of his clientele based outside India – including the US, UK, Canada, and Europe – he is known for delivering clear, solution-oriented guidance tailored to modern lifestyles.

Through his institution, Shri Lakshmi Navratan Jyotish Darbar, he continues to help people find direction, clarity, and emotional balance.

Dr. Komal shah

Dr. Komal Shah is the visionary founder of Natya Therapy, a groundbreaking movement-based healing methodology transforming emotional wellness in India. Known for blending classical dance, psychology, and somatic science, she has guided thousands toward stress relief, emotional balance, and self-expression. In 2025, she was honoured with the prestigious Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman by India Times Now – an award reserved for trailblazers who demonstrate extraordinary national impact

Dr. Shah's work has gained national recognition for its innovative approach to mental health, especially among youth and high-stress communities. Through workshops, public sessions, and her digital platforms, she continues to make healing accessible and relatable. Her mission is simple yet powerful: to help people reconnect with their bodies, release emotional blocks, and build inner resilience. As Natya Therapy grows into a national movement, Dr. Komal Shah stands as one of India's most inspiring voices in holistic wellness and expressive healing.

Mr. Viren Modak

Viren Tushar Modak, born in Pune, Maharashtra, has emerged as a powerhouse in Indian bodybuilding. Inspired by his first visit to a gym in sixth grade, Viren dedicated himself to rigorous training while balancing academics. Under the mentorship of Coach Ashish Sharma, he developed not only his physique but also a mindset rooted in discipline and mental endurance. Viren's early achievements include a fourth-place finish in the Transformation Challenge by IFBB Pro Junaid Kaliwala and six gold medals across major ICN events, culminating in the title of Mr. India in 2022. Overcoming a severe slip disc injury in 2023, he made a historic comeback by winning the Silver Medal at the 2025 Asian Natural Bodybuilding Championship in Taiwan, becoming the first Indian male athlete to achieve this feat. Recognized for his contributions and resilience, Viren was honored with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025 award, symbolizing his journey from struggle to national pride.

Mr. Aman sharma

Astro Aman Sharma has emerged as one of India's notable young astrologers, known for blending traditional astrological principles with contemporary understanding to guide audiences across digital platforms. Recognized for his accurate insights, grounded predictions, and accessible style of communication, Sharma has built a rapidly growing presence online, where his content educates, informs, and inspires people seeking clarity in their personal and professional lives.

In 2025, he was honoured with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman, a recognition awarded for his contribution to astrology, public engagement, and his role in promoting India's astrological heritage to a wider audience. This milestone has further solidified his position as a trusted figure in the field.

With a vision to represent India on global platforms and elevate the country's spiritual knowledge traditions, Astro Aman Sharma continues to expand his work, shaping conversations around astrology, wellness, and mindful living.

Mr. Jiboombaa

Jiboombaa has rapidly become one of the most impactful Tamil creators in Europe, known for blending digital creativity with purposeful community representation. Based in Paris, he has built a strong media presence through storytelling that highlights cultural identity, migrant experiences, and the achievements of Tamil individuals abroad. His collaborations span hospitality, retail, lifestyle, and real estate, where he is valued for delivering authentic, people-centric narratives that resonate across diverse audiences.

A major feature of his work is uplifting Tamil talents and hardworking migrants from India, ensuring their stories reach global platforms often inaccessible to them. His efforts have positioned him as a trusted voice and a cultural bridge within the diaspora.

In recognition of his growing influence and social contribution, Jiboombaa was honoured with the Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman 2025, marking him as a distinguished figure in community-driven digital leadership. His work continues to inspire Tamil youth worldwide.

The announcement of the first list of this year's Bharat Shreshtha Ratna Sanman winners reinforces the growing recognition of individuals driving meaningful change across sectors. As the initiative continues to spotlight exemplary contributions, the organisers have invited citizens and institutions to engage with future editions through their official channels, where nomination updates and profiles of awardees will be published. The platform aims to create a wider space for dialogue, discovery and acknowledgement of remarkable work emerging from across the country.

