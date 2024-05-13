Bharat Yoga Mala by Kaivalyadhama Sweeps Across India, Garnering Massive Participation

NewsVoir

Lonavala (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Kaivalyadhama, a renowned institution dedicated to yoga education and research, based in Lonavala, is pleased to announce the successful continuation of its Bharat Yoga Mala initiative. This initiative, which commenced on January 16, 2024 from Lonavala, has now covered eight cities across India, including Kolkata, Chennai, Vizag, Surat, Ahmedabad, Rajgir, and Guwahati.

Supported by the Ministry of Ayush and in collaboration with esteemed hosts such as Heartfulness Meditation Centre, Indian Navy, Nalanda University, Sivananda Ashram, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE), Swami Vivekananda Yoga Anusandhana Samsthana (VYASA), and Auro University the initiative has gained widespread acclaim for its dedication to promoting well-being through yoga.

The Bharat Yoga Mala has seen enthusiastic participation from individuals seeking holistic wellness and spiritual growth. From the serene locales of Lonavala to the historic grounds of Nalanda University in Rajgir, the initiative has traversed diverse landscapes, touching the lives of more than 2400 attendees.

The most recent event, held in Chennai on May 12, 2024, in collaboration with the Heartfulness Meditation Centre, saw an enthusiastic participation of 1000+ individuals. The event was graced by Suresh Prabhu, who highlighted the importance of incorporating yoga into daily life. Dr. R. Elangovan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu State Chapter Committee - Indian Yoga Association, delivered an insightful presentation on the role of yoga and meditation in improving mental well-being. Prakash Sheshadri, Regional Facilitator, Heartfulness Institute, Tamil Nadu, and R. S. N. Muralidharan, Assistant General Manager, Central Bank of India, Zonal Office, Chennai along with distinguished members of the Heartfulness Meditation Centre, including Dr. Veronique Nicolai and Venkat Lakshminarasimha, actively engaged in the yoga practices, showcasing the collaborative essence of the Bharat Yoga Mala initiative.

Subodh Tiwai, CEO, Kaivalyadhama expressed, "We are delighted by the overwhelming response to the Bharat Yoga Mala initiative, indicating the growing awareness and value of yoga in promoting overall health and wellness. We extend our appreciation to all our partners and participants for their unwavering support."

As the Bharat Yoga Mala continues its journey across India, it remains committed to fostering a culture of wellness and spiritual growth through the timeless wisdom of yoga. With each event, it seeks to touch the lives of countless individuals, empowering them to embark on a journey of self-discovery and inner harmony.

Founded by Swami Kuvalayananda in 1924, Kaivalyadhama is one of the oldest pioneering yoga institutes globally. The organization follows the principles and philosophy of Patanjali's Ashtanga Yoga, taking pride in teaching traditional yoga in its purest form with a unique perspective. Kaivalyadhama is the first Yoga institute to proactively conduct scientific research demonstrating the benefits and uses of Yoga. This knowledge is applied to deliver holistic well-being and impart Yogic wisdom globally.

