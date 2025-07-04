BharatBenz Strengthens Construction Segment with All-New Construction and Mining Range to Power India's Infrastructure Boom

PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4: India's mining and construction equipment sector is poised for significant growth, projected to expand from $16 billion to $45 billion by 2030*. To support this surge, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), a wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler Truck AG, today launched the all-new BharatBenz Construction and Mining range comprising of their HX and Torqshift series models. This heavy-duty truck series directly addresses the critical need for reliable, high-performance vehicles as large contractors increasingly invest in owned assets and modernize their aging fleets.

The HX and Torqshift launch follows extensive real-world validation, with more than 150 trucks deployed in customer trials across India's most demanding construction and mining sites. These trials demonstrated significant improvements in uptime, operational efficiency, and profitability, leading directly to full-scale production.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director and CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "India's construction and mining sector continues to be one of our strongest business pillars, powering the next phase of national development. We're seeing a decisive shift as large contractors invest in owned assets for better control and long-term returns. Many fleets are 8-10 years old and reaching the end-of-life, creating a major replacement cycle. Our extensive customer trials with 150+ trucks have validated the real-world performance and profitability impact these vehicles deliver."

Comprehensive Range for Diverse Applications

The expanded BharatBenz Construction and Mining lineup includes:

* Heavy-Duty Construction Vehicles: The HX series, comprising the 2828C HX and 3532C HX models, are engineered for extreme durability, class leading productivity, unmatched fuel efficiency, and best in class drivability. Offered in two powerful configurations280 hp with 1100 Nm torque and 320 hp with 1250 Nm torquethe trucks come equipped with additional features such as Hill Hold Assist, unitized front axle bearings, wind deflector, and advanced driver state monitoring systems, delivering long-lasting performance under the most demanding conditions.

* Specialised Mining Applications: The Torqshift series (2832CM and 3532CM variants) offers globally proven AMT that delivers zero lag performance, unmatched comfort, faster TAT and enhanced fuel efficiency for demanding mining applications.

* Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) Solutions: The 2828C RMC variant with 9 cubic meter capacity features the powerful OM 926 BSVI OBD-II engine generating 280hp and 1100Nm torque for reliable concrete transportation across challenging terrains.

Pradeep Kumar Thimmaiyan, President & Chief Technology Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "We designed the HX by listening to customers. Priority for vehicles with higher payload capacities, faster TAT and fleet managers demanding lower maintenance costs. Every component re-design addresses real customer challenges. We've prioritized driver safety with full EU ECE R29-03 cabin compliance and best-in-class safety features."

What Sets HX Apart

* High Gradeability ( up to 60% in 2828C and up to 54% in 3532C): Confident climbing with full load

* 360° Reliability: Frame, axle, braking, and engine designed to perform together

* Best-in-Class Warranty: Tailored for long-term ownership confidence

Rajiv Chaturvedi, President & Chief Business Officer, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, said, "Fleet operators increasingly demand maximum uptime and swift maintenance solutions. The HX range helps operators minimize project delays and optimize operations. We're seeing strong demand for factory-fitted featuresGPS, hill start assist and driver comfort amenities. Also, safety innovations like reverse cameras and driver state monitoring are becoming customer priorities."

The expanded portfolio is available across the 385 BharatBenz dealer touchpoints throughout India, supported by comprehensive service infrastructure and attractive 15,000 hours annual maintenance contracts to enhance operational reliability. Our advanced uptime center hub integrates cutting-edge diagnostic technology with specialized technical expertise to deliver predictive maintenance solutions. By leveraging data analytics and real-time vehicle monitoring, the center enables fleet operators to maintain optimal vehicle performance while reducing unexpected service interruptions.

BharatBenz has established itself as a trusted partner in India's construction and mining sectors, with vehicles contributing to major infrastructure projects nationwide. As India accelerates its infrastructure development, the company remains committed to supporting this growth through innovative solutions that maintain the highest standards of safety, quality, and reliability.

Know more about our HX Range

* Hill Hold Assist: Prevents rollbacks on steep grades - essential for mining operations and construction sites

* Unitized Bearing at Front Axle: Reduces maintenance requirements and extends service life, lowering total cost of ownership

* Driver State Monitoring: Advanced safety technology that monitors operator alertness during long operational shifts

* Inter-Axle & Inter-Wheel Diff Lock (IRT 440-11): Superior traction control for navigating the most challenging terrains

* Bolster Bogie Suspension with Shock Absorbers: Enhanced load capacity, stability and ride comfort for heavy-duty applications

* G131/G131HD Transmission Options: 9F+1R synchromesh gears with heavy-duty variant available for extreme applications

* New Improved Rear Axle (IRT440-11): Enhanced with higher capacity for superior performance in demanding applications

* Wind Deflector: Improved aerodynamics helping enhance fuel economy of the new range

* Better Approach Angle : Improved ground clearance optimized for mining operations and challenging terrain navigation

* New Styling: Distinctive rugged design that reflects the capability and durability of the new range

