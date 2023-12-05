BharatBox X Mahabharata: Redefining Storytelling in the Metaverse

PNN

New Delhi [India], December 5: BharatBox, the India destination within The Sandbox, in collaboration with Mythoverse, the vanguard of transmedia storytelling, unveils a celestial partnership with their audacious project: Mahabharata in the metaverse.

This alliance marks a revolutionary stride in digital storytelling, reimagining the Mahabharata, an epic ingrained in Indian ethos, as an immersive metaverse experience.

Engage with the Epic

The Mahabharata, a timeless saga of honor, valor, and destiny, finds new life in the BharatBox metaverse. Here, ancient lore meets modern technology, creating a multi-dimensional experience that transcends time and space. Through the brilliance of Mythoverse's storytelling, the Mahabharata unfolds in a vivid, narrative-driven adventure, beckoning audiences from across the globe to witness the grandeur of Indian epics like never before.

Within BharatBox, the Mahabharata is not just observed but experienced. It's a universe where users navigate through the Puranic Realms, relive epic battles, and craft their own legends within the Mahabharata's narrative. This interactive realm fosters a deep, personal connection with the epic, enhancing its educational and cultural significance.

Avatar & NFT Collection: A Blend of Culture and Innovation

In an effort to elevate the Indian mythology experience, Mythoverse lays down an extensive Avatar collection, featuring a myriad of characters from the Mahabharata. Each avatar, crafted with intricate detail, embodies the spirit of these iconic figures, allowing users to step into the shoes of heroes and legends, experiencing their journeys firsthand.

Complementing the avatars is an exclusive NFT collection, designed to resonate deeply with enthusiasts of Indian mythology. These NFTs are more than digital assets; they're cultural artifacts that marry the richness of Indian heritage with the novelty of blockchain technology.

The Mahabharata in BharatBox is not just another addition to the metaverse; it's a bold statement, a cultural milestone. It's an invitation to a world where mythology is not just a tale of the past but a living, breathing experience.

Madhu Mantena of Mythoverse reflects, "The Mahabharata is a treasure trove of wisdom and drama. Bringing it to the metaverse is our tribute to its timeless relevance. We're crafting an experience that will leave a lasting impact on our audience."

Sebastien Borget, Co-founder and COO of The Sandbox, expresses, "We're not only creating a game here; we're pioneering a cultural resurgence, bringing the Mahabharata into a contemporary digital medium that resonates with today's audience, across the globe."

Karan Keswani, CEO of BharatBox, adds, "Our vision is to create a realm where the ancient sagas of India are reborn for the digital age, offering a new dimension of engagement and understanding."

Mythoverse Studios will focus on retelling all the quintessential tales of Indian Mythology in their illustrious glory in the 21st century. Mythoverse is seeking to fuse the latest technologies along with their core strength of storytelling to fashion an 'immersive experience' across all platforms and formats like Gaming, Music, AR/VR and The Metaverse.

Madhu Mantena is an award-winning Indian film producer and entrepreneur. He has built media entities that operate across the entire entertainment value chain specializing from content development to production and distribution to monetization. His track record as a Producer includes 26 movies including Ghajini, Queen, Super 30, 1983 and the hit Netflix series Sacred Games. Madhu was the Co-founder of KWAN, a joint venture with Creative Artist Agency (CAA). This talent management agency presently commands a variety of business interests and manages a repertoire of Indian talent as well as international talent.

Vamsi has over two decades of experience in the world of visual effects and animation. In his last stint at Technicolor, he led the transformation of the Indian VFX operations of all their leading Film, OTT and Advertising brands into a high-end creative studio that brought home Oscars in 2017 and 2020. Vamsi oversaw their growth from less than 300 to over 5,000 talented artists in a span of less than 6 years. His work includes the Oscar award-winning Jungle Book & 1917, Krrish, Aquaman, Guardians of the Galaxy 1, Justice League, Passengers, and X Men to name a few.

The Sandbox, a subsidiary of Animoca Brands, is one of the decentralized virtual worlds that has been fueling the recent growth of virtual real estate demand, having partnered with major brands including Warner Music Group, Ubisoft, The Rabbids, Cut the Rope, Gucci Vault, The Walking Dead, Invincible, Snoop Dogg, Adidas, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki, SM Entertainment, The Smurfs, Care Bears, and Atari. Building on the existing The Sandbox IP that has more than 40 million global installs on mobile. The Sandbox metaverse offers players and creators a decentralized and intuitive platform to create immersive 3D worlds and game experiences and to safely store, trade, and monetize their creations. For more information, please visit www.sandbox.game and follow the regular updates on Twitter, Medium, and Discord.

BharatBox, is a JV company between Brinc and Sandbox set up to create a new cultural hub featuring key partners from India's entertainment, art, and sports sectors, including Bollywood. The new entrants have joined The Sandbox's virtual real estate by acquiring LAND NFTs in the open metaverse and have committed to building experiences in Bharatbox. Multiple high-profile brands and artists will come together to create an area in The Sandbox dedicated to celebrating Indian art, culture, entertainment, and sports, and engage with fans in new and immersive experiences. BharatBox will create the experiences and also provide IPs and brands via its extensive partner network in India, as well as building the games alongside Web3 developers. Stay informed about our latest developments by joining our community on Telegram. Please visit https://bharatbox.sandbox.game and follow us on Twitter and Instagram and join us on this exciting journey towards creating the most immersive blockchain experience!

