BharatFare to Launch WhatsApp-First UK-India Flight Booking Platform, Founded by Delhi Entrepreneur Aman Thakran

New Delhi [India], December 3: BharatFare, a new entrant in the travel-technology space, is preparing to introduce a WhatsApp-first flight booking platform aimed at simplifying and streamlining the UK-India travel experience. Founded by Delhi-based entrepreneur Aman Thakran, the platform is positioned to provide faster responses, transparent fares, and more reliable booking assistance for NRIs, students, and families travelling between the two countries.

Operating under two registered entities BharatFare Travel & Technologies Ltd (UK) and BharatFare Travel & Technologies Pvt Ltd (India) the company has established a dual-country structure to manage growing demand across both regions. Its official websites, bharatfare.com and bharatfare.co.uk, are currently live with initial features, early API integrations, and secure payment systems.

Addressing Key Challenges in the UK-India Travel Market

Founder Aman Thakran identified persistent issues faced by travellers on the UK-India sector, including last-minute fare increases, hidden charges, limited customer support, and complex booking journeys on traditional online travel platforms.

"Travellers often face sudden price changes, unclear fees, and delayed assistance. BharatFare is being built to resolve these pain points with transparent pricing, WhatsApp-based support, and clear, all-inclusive fares," said Thakran.

He noted that the platform combines conversational booking with real-time human help, aiming to remove common friction points encountered by NRI travellers.

WhatsApp-First Booking Model

At the core of BharatFare's service is a WhatsApp-first ticketing system, enabling users to check fares, compare options, request final quotes, and receive live assistance without navigating lengthy forms or multiple screens. This model is expected to benefit users in the UK who regularly book tickets for parents or relatives in India and prefer personalised support.

The platform positions itself as one of the first NRI-centric travel services to prioritise WhatsApp over conventional apps and websites.

Clear, All-Inclusive Pricing

BharatFare highlights transparent, no-surprise pricing as a major differentiator. Each fare communication sent through WhatsApp includes a detailed breakdown of:

* Base Fare

* Taxes

* Payment Gateway Charges

* Service Fee (if applicable)

This structure is designed to eliminate hidden costs often discovered during the final checkout stage on various online travel portals. Thakran emphasised that transparency and trust will remain core brand commitments.

UK Outreach Through QR Code Activation

To build visibility among the UK's NRI community, BharatFare is preparing a QR-code-based outreach campaign across prominent neighbourhoods, including Southall, Hounslow, Wembley, Ilford, and Slough.

Scanning these QR codes will directly open BharatFare's WhatsApp assistant, allowing travellers to check fares instantly. The initiative will go live following the stabilization of the platform's first operational phase.

Technology Infrastructure

BharatFare's initial technology foundation includes:

* Amadeus APIs for flight search, availability, and global inventory

* Stripe for UK-based payment processing

* Additional global travel API integrations scheduled for upcoming development cycles

Development teams in India and the UK are currently focused on improving system speed, backend stability, and user interface performance. The company has outlined a 12-week enhancement roadmap to scale the platform for higher traffic volumes.

Future Developments

BharatFare's upcoming feature rollout will include:

* Price-drop alerts for UK-India routes

* Fare-trend analytics for frequent flyers

* A dedicated loyalty and rewards programme

* Expansion to additional international destinations

* A fully operational mobile application

Thakran stated that the long-term vision is to position BharatFare as the most trusted booking platform for the global NRI community, starting with the UK-India corridor.

About BharatFare

BharatFare is a travel-technology platform focused on delivering a seamless and transparent flight booking experience for travellers on high-demand international routes. With an initial emphasis on the UK-India sector, the company integrates travel APIs with conversational commerce to offer reliable, user-friendly ticketing support for NRIs, students, and families.

For more information, visit www.bharatfare.com or www.bharatfare.co.uk. Users can access instant WhatsApp assistance directly through the official website.

