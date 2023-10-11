BharathCloud Celebrates 2 Years of Empowering India's Digital Transformation

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11: BharathCloud, an Indian cloud service provider, offering high-performance-driven and scalable services, recently celebrated a significant milestone, marking its successful two-year journey. The event, held in Hyderabad, attracted industry leaders and experts and featured insightful discussions, remarkable achievements, and exciting plans for the future.

BharathCloud has empowered over 300 businesses with IaaS Cloud, a remarkable achievement that underlines its commitment to excellence. This accomplishment has also been accompanied by an astonishing 200% growth in its customer base. This growth stands as a testament to BharathCloud's unwavering dedication to providing outstanding service. The company also announced its commitment to nurturing local cloud infrastructure talent.

The Cloud Success Summit '2023 boasted distinguished speakers, including luminaries such as Chakradar, CIO of GVK EMRI, IT Head of Medha Servo Drives and KVN Lavanya of Lavanya & Associates. They shared their experiences as satisfied clients, and global market leaders like Fortinet in security and Veeam - No1 in the Backup highlighted the strong relationships that BharathCloud has forged within the industry. Further, T-Hub CEO M Srinivas Rao graced the event as the Chief Guest, and Ranganath, Partner at M.Anandam and Co and Ratnakar, CEO of Hyderabad Angels, spoke on the significance of innovation and entrepreneurship in today's tech-driven world. BharathCloud's founder took a moment to reflect on the journey thus far, expressing excitement about the future of IaaS and the company's pivotal role in shaping it.

"BharathCloud is poised to expand into Tier 2 cities in India next year, ensuring that its services are accessible to a broader audience. The company's future plans include the introduction of GPU servers, edge computing capabilities, and cutting-edge GenAI offerings. BharathCloud also plans for global expansion, with new cloud centres in the UAE, Sri Lanka, and the USA to enhance its reach and impact." says Padma Reddy, Cofounder of BharathCloud.

Rahul Takkallapally, Cofounder of BharathCloud, further revealed BharathCloud plans for upcoming summits in the event, with the 2024 edition scheduled for Bangalore, followed by Mumbai in 2025 and Delhi in 2026. According to IDC, the market size of the Indian public cloud is projected to reach 17.5 billion dollars by 2027 out of which 30% is contributed by the SMB market. BharathCloud aims to secure a share of the 30% contribution.

BharathCloud is an Indian cloud service provider, offering high-performance-driven and scalable services. BharathCloud's advanced cloud computing services have been appreciated by many. They specialise in customising industry specific clouds for industries like Healthcare, Finance, etc. For more information, visit: https://bharathcloud.com/

