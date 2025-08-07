BharatPe becomes profitable, ushers in a deeper, durable turnaround

New Delhi [India], August 7 : BharatPe, India's leading full-stack fintech company and a player with an NBFC (Trillionloans), a stake in a Small Finance Bank (Unity SFB), and an online PA license, on Thursday announced that it has achieved adjusted Profit Before Tax (PBT) profitability for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as a financially resilient and future-ready fintech.

The company closed FY25 with a Rs 6 Cr adjusted PBT (excluding ESOP expense), recovering strongly from a loss of Rs 342 Cr in FY24, a clear indicator of its improved financial strength and operational discipline. It also reported total revenue of Rs 1,734 Cr in FY25, reflecting strong topline growth across business verticals. EBITDA (excluding ESOP expense) climbed to Rs 141 Cr profit in FY25 from EBITDA Loss of Rs 209 Cr in FY24, signaling sharp improvement in operating efficiency and overall business performance.

The company's UPI offline transactions have grown by 26%. Revenue from operations have grown with a CAGR of 54% from Rs 457 Cr in FY22 to Rs 1,667 Cr in FY25, at the same time company's adjusted PBT (excluding ESOP cost) turned positive from loss of Rs 765 Cr in FY22 to profit of Rs 6 Cr in FY25.

Nalin Negi, CEO of BharatPe, said, "Becoming PBT positive marks more than just a financial milestone, it signals a successful turnaround. We're no longer just scaling, we're growing responsibly, with strong financial governance and a sharp focus on sustainable value creation. This performance reflects our disciplined execution, cost control, and focus on building scalable, revenue-generating businesses. With profitability as our foundation, we are well-positioned to accelerate growth, enter new verticals, and solidify our position as a full-stack fintech leader."

According to a company release, in the last one year the company has made rapid strides in its various business verticals and witnessed significant gains. Its two new verticals UPI TPAP (BharatPe app) and Invest BharatPe are being built to scale. In April this year, it received the final authorisation from Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as an Online Payment Aggregator. It has helped BharatPe scale its payment

solutions across a broader merchant base, deepen its presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, and invest in building advanced technology infrastructure to support high-growth sectors.

The company says, it has also increased its stake in its lending arm Trillionloans to 74%. Trillionloans, which was awarded an 'IND BBB+' credit rating with a Stable Outlook by India Ratings & Research (Ind-Ra), has undergone a period of rapid expansion.

The company says, it has built a solid reputation in the digital lending ecosystem, leveraging cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence-based credit assessment models, and a seamless loan disbursement process through API integrations. BharatPe has also cemented its position as a leading fintech infrastructure enabler via its role as the Technology Service Provider (TSP) for Unity Small Finance Bank. It is now among the select few companies powering UPI infrastructure at scale. As a TSP, BharatPe is responsible for managing the core UPI transaction processing layer, ensuring high system availability, seamless throughput, and compliance with NPCI's evolving protocols.

According to company information, BharatPe (brand name of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd) was founded in 2018 to make financial inclusion a reality for Indian merchants. In 2018, it launched India's first UPI interoperable QR code, the first zero MDR payment acceptance service.

