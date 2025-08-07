BharatPe to focus on revenue growth after turning PBT positive: CEO Nalin Negi

New Delhi [India], August 7 : BharatPe's CEO Nalin Negi has said the fintech's main focus now is to grow on the revenue side, following a landmark year in which it achieved adjusted Profit Before Tax (PBT) profitability for the first time.

Speaking on the announcement of the company's annual results for FY 2024-25, Negi called it a "momentous year" and a "historic occasion" for a company that has faced multiple challenges in a short span of time.

"We initially stated that we'll do a deposit for the year, but we did far better than that. We're actually PBD positive this year," he said.

Negi credited the achievement to the purposeful nature of the company and the consistent efforts of its employees, management, investors, and board.

He added, "We just kept focus on that we have to grow and develop business... We have solidified our existing business, launched new businesses, and I would say that this is just the beginning."

According to the CEO, among the new launches, the BharatPe PayX platform marks a shift from offline to online merchant services.

"So far we've been offline merchant focused. This is a new line of business... We intend to reach out to smaller and middle-class merchants, not served by larger enterprise solutions," he said.

The company also introduced a consumer app offering UPI transactions, co-branded credit cards, and personal loans, with a credit line product launching soon. Its investment platform currently includes digital gold and fixed deposits, with mutual funds and insurance in the pipeline.

Negi emphasized the importance of demonstrating consistency to build investor confidence ahead of a potential IPO. "Whatever goals we set for ourselves, we've gone ahead and achieved them... Profitability has to remain intact and thereafter, once the market conditions are right, we will definitely go for IPO."

BharatPe on Thursday announced that it has achieved adjusted Profit Before Tax (PBT) profitability for the first time, marking a significant milestone in its evolution as a financially resilient and future-ready fintech.

The company closed FY25 with a Rs 6 Crore adjusted PBT (excluding ESOP expense), recovering strongly from a loss of Rs 342 Crore in FY24.

It also reported total revenue of Rs 1,734 Cr in FY25, reflecting strong topline growth across business verticals. EBITDA (excluding ESOP expense) climbed to Rs 141 Cr profit in FY25 from EBITDA Loss of Rs 209 Cr in FY24, signaling sharp improvement in operating efficiency and overall business performance.

