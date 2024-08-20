PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 20: BharatRohan, a leader in precision agriculture, launched a rewamped version of SeedAssure®, an innovative service for seed companies for conducting Hybrid Evaluation Trials. By integrating advanced drone technology with meticulous data analysis, SeedAssure® offers unparalleled crop monitoring and delivers crucial insights for evaluating seed performance. Seed companies now have an option to fully customise the visualisation platform as per their needs.

In the pursuit of testing new hybrid or high-yield seeds under diverse climatic conditions, accurate and reliable data is crucial. SeedAssure® surpasses the limitations of traditional human-based monitoring, providing precise, actionable data that empowers seed companies to develop superior seeds and reinforce global food security. Some key benefits of using drone data for hybrid seed evaluation trials over human-based data collection are:

* Efficiency & Speed: Drones can rapidly cover large trial areas, collecting data much faster than human teams.

* Accuracy & Consistency: Drones equipped with multispectral or hyperspectral sensors capture precise and standardized data, reducing human error and bias. A score of 7 for a disease severity will remain 7 across all the hybrid trial locations as compared to human based approach where a human evaluator may score same severity as 5 or 8 in different trial locations.

* Cost-Effectiveness: Over time, drones can be more economical than employing large field crews for data collection.

* Frequency & Early Detection: Drones can collect data at frequent intervals, enabling early detection of crop stress or disease, leading to timely interventions.

* Data Richness: Drones offer various data types that allow comprehensive crop health and growth analysis.

* Safety & Accessibility: Drones access challenging terrains or hazardous conditions safely, reducing risks for field workers.

* Scalability: Drones enable data collection from multiple trial locations, providing broader insights into hybrid performance.

"BharatRohan's mission is to empower agriculture with cutting-edge technology. SeedAssure® exemplifies this commitment by providing seed companies with the precise drone data needed to develop superior seeds," said Amandeep Panwar, Director & Co-Founder, BharatRohan.

SeedAssure® tracks and analyzes eight critical parametersplant count, chlorophyll content, canopy coverage, crop-specific traits, plant height, pest and disease severity, and germination rateoffering a comprehensive view of each seed variety's performance. This detailed phenotypic data, collected and analyzed throughout the trial, forms the foundation for informed decision-making and seed selection.

By integrating routine drone surveys with agronomist validation, SeedAssure® ensures meticulous observation and documentation at every trial stage. The plot-specific data collection and timeline-centric database enable comparative analysis of all seed varieties, ensuring that seed companies achieve superior results with greater speed and precision.

"SeedAssure® leverages high-resolution and hyperspectral drone data along with machine learning algorithms to detect subtle variations in crop traits. This empowers seed companies with predictive analytics that accelerate the development of high-quality seeds," added Rishabh Choudhary, Director & Co-Founder, BharatRohan.

BharatRohan is dedicated to aiding seed companies in their quest to develop resilient, productive, and high-quality seeds. With SeedAssure®, the landscape of seed trials is being redefined, offering seed companies the tools they need to achieve more accurate and reliable results, ultimately enhancing the quality of seeds available to farmers.

About BharatRohan

BharatRohan is an agri-tech start-up specializing in UAV/Drone Spectral Imaging-based Decision Support Systems (DSS) for farmers. The company offers a comprehensive procurement platform to institutional buyers with traceability as the key value addition. BharatRohan's solution is vertically integrated, providing farmers and FPOs access to markets through buyback arrangements. The value proposition for paying customers includes access to pesticide and residue-free agricultural commodities, along with a farm traceability platform. BharatRohan is also tapping into the export market demand, offering higher margins to farmers.

