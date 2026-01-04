Bharat’s energy security journey hits major milestone with HPCL’s RUF commissioning: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, Jan 4 Bharat’s journey toward achieving energy security has reached an important milestone with the successful commissioning of Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Residue Upgradation Facility at the Visakh Refinery in Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Sunday.

Sharing the development on social media platform X, Puri said the commissioning of the facility marks a decisive step toward a self-reliant India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

He described the project as a major boost to Bharat’s energy security ambitions.

“Bharat’s journey toward achieving energy security has reached a milestone with the successful commissioning of HPCL’s Residue Upgradation Facility (RUF) at the Visakh Refinery,” Puri said on X.

“This critical infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh is a decisive leap toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat, under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi and CM N Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

The Residue Upgradation Facility at Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s Visakh Refinery is designed to convert low-value refinery residue into high-value petroleum products using advanced residue hydrocracking technology.

With a capacity of 3.55 million metric tonnes per annum, the facility can achieve a conversion rate of around 93 per cent, helping maximise the use of every barrel of crude oil.

Puri highlighted that the project stands out for its strong focus on indigenous engineering and manufacturing.

The facility houses three LC-Max reactors, each weighing nearly 2,200 metric tonnes, making them among the heaviest engineering blocks in the world.

He noted that these reactors were fabricated and assembled entirely within Bharat, reflecting the country’s growing capabilities in complex industrial engineering.

According to the minister, the commissioning of the RUF will not only improve fuel efficiency and refinery output but also reduce dependence on imports by extracting more value from existing crude supplies.

He said such projects are critical for supporting India’s fast-growing economy and meeting rising energy demand in a sustainable manner.

Puri added that the Vizag refinery project strengthens India’s push toward Aatmanirbhar Bharat and showcases how large-scale infrastructure, powered by domestic expertise, can play a key role in securing the nation’s energy future.

