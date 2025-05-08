Bhartiya Urban Launches 'Bhartiya Converge'

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 8: Bhartiya Urban has launched Bhartiya Converge, an innovative business proposition aimed at becoming India's leading Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement platform. The first-of-its-kind integrated ecosystem is crafted to assist global organizations of any size to enter, operate, and grow in India with ease, efficiency, and enhanced business outcomes. Bhartiya Converge provides an end-to-end solution to improve turnaround time, increase operational efficiencies, and provide quantifiable business value all supported by access to the best talent. Monica Pirgal has been named Chief Executive Officer, with a proven history of scaling GCCs for Fortune 100 clients and leading global transformation programs.

Bhartiya Converge is a tailored and integrated suite of microservices built to address the nuanced, evolving operational needs of each GCC, fostering agility, efficiency, and scalable growth.

"Setting up a GCC in India is not just about finding office space or hiring talent. It's a complex interplay of physical infrastructure, talent and business operations to create an integrated ecosystem supported by the vision of a global strategy. At Bhartiya Urban, we've created a proven ecosystem that brings all of these facets together; and with Bhartiya Converge, we're formalising that into a scalable, service-first model tailored to organisations of all sizes seeking strategic advantage through their India operations," said Arjun Aggarwal, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Bhartiya Urban.

The seamless integration of real estate, talent, operations, and infrastructure management serves as the foundation of our GCC business. The Bhartiya Converge model eliminates vendor markups and coordination delays while driving superior cost efficiency, flexibility and faster turnaround time. Currently, leading global corporations across industries like technology, retail, logistics, aviation, pharmaceutical and more are already availing facilities beyond workspaces offered by Bhartiya Urban.

Sriram Chidambaram, Executive Director, Bhartiya Urban, a business leader in the technology and GCC space, will provide the required guidance, support and mentorship as Chief Mentor, Bhartiya Converge.

"At Bhartiya Converge, we will leverage capabilities from within our ecosystem, accelerate turnaround time, and create an environment optimised for innovation and strategic value creation. Global Capability Centres will transform from being just cost centres to strategic assets giving clients a competitive advantage and driving business growth," said Sriram.

Bhartiya Converge, represents the next evolution in Global Capability Centre (GCC) enablement in India, moving beyond traditional service coordination to offer a truly integrated experience.

To lead this ambitious initiative, Monica Pirgal has been appointed as CEO of Bhartiya Converge. A seasoned leader with 25+ years of experience across consulting, banking, retail, and technology, Monica brings unparalleled insight into the lifecycle of GCCs from inception to maturity.

She previously served as Vice-President and Site Head for Neiman Marcus Group in Bangalore, where she built and led a world-class captive centre. Her career includes leadership roles at global giants like Goldman Sachs and Lowe's, enabling and scaling GCCs with employee headcounts ranging from 100 to 8000+.

"The GCC revolution has just begun, and Bhartiya Converge is making a serious, long-term bet on the future of GCCs in India, ready to dominate and lead the industry. I'm excited to bring my experience to shape and lead this journey. Bhartiya Converge is built to eliminate friction, whether it's around regulatory approvals, cost control, or building high-performance teams. Our goal is to make India not just a viable destination, but a strategic advantage," said Monica Pirgal, CEO, Bhartiya Converge."

The leadership team at Bhartiya Converge comprises professionals with rich experience across technology, strategy, compliance and legal, human resources, finance and marketing.

India is rapidly becoming the global headquarters for Global Capability Centres, with over 1,600 GCCs already operating in the country and another 600-800 expected to enter over the next 3-5 years, creating a talent ecosystem of over 2 Mn. professionals. The opportunity spans across sectors from automotive, BFSI, pharma and fintech to fashion, retail, F&B, healthcare, and agro-tech.

Bhartiya Converge is uniquely positioned to serve this growing demand, providing global organisations with a seamless, strategic, and scalable pathway to thrive in India.

