Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon: Breaking the Language Barrier Across India's Judiciary, "Boli Aapki, Samjh Sabki"

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], January 22: Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Bhashini is proud to announce the launch of the Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, a pioneering event focused on bridging the language divide in India's judiciary. This Landmark initiative will begin with a soft-launch online on 23rd January 2025 at 11.00 AM and will be followed by an in-person physical launch on 24th January, 11.00 AM onwards, at Global Skills Park Auditorium in Bhopal.

Launched under the National Language Technology Mission, Bhashini is India's premier digital platform dedicated to breaking language barriers across key sectors, including governance, education, and the judiciary. By leveraging cutting-edge AI and Natural Language Processing (NLP) technologies, Bhashini ensures that every Indian citizen can access essential services in their preferred language, promoting inclusivity across the nation.

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, sponsored by Microsoft and presented by ID8NXT, aims to bring together innovators, technologists, legal professionals, and changemakers to collaborate on transformative solutions aimed at making justice more inclusive, accessible, and understandable for all.

"Through the Bhashini Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon, Bhashini strives to be a companion for those seeking justice, overcoming the digital and literacy divides through AI-based, voice-first multilingual platforms. Partnering with industry leaders like Microsoft, our mission is to bring ease of living to people, making access to justice seamless and accessible for all," said Shri. Amitabh Nag, CEO, Digital India Bhashini Division.

Addressing the Language Barrier in India's Judiciary

As millions of citizens across India continue to face language barriers and challenges related to liability accessibility, the Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon aims to provide innovative solutions to these critical issues. With a focus on inclusivity, this initiative will explore ways to leverage technology to overcome language obstacles in the judiciary. The hackathon will address three key are as:

* Language Accessibility: Leveraging Bhashini and Microsoft's AI-powered tools to enable seamless multilingual interactions for individuals navigating the judicial system.

* Digital Inclusivity: Empowering underserved communities by providing access to legal resources and digital platforms in regional languages, breaking down the digital divide.

* Legal Awareness: Developing innovative solutions that enhance citizen literacy on legal rights, processes, and mediation opportunities through intuitive digital platforms.

"The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon is a remarkable step forward in bridging language barriers, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of inclusivity and Shri Amitabh Nag's leadership at the Digital India Bhashini Division. With the powerful integration of Microsoft's Azure OpenAI technologies and the creative energy of the developer community at ID8DEVHUB, this initiative creates a platform where innovation meets purpose. At ID8NXT, we are proud to contribute to solutions that resonate with the ethos of 'Boli Aapki, Samjh Sabki,' bringing us closer to a judiciary system that is accessible and equitable for all. This is not just about technologyit's about empowering lives and strengthening the promise of justice," said Attul Sreenath, CEO, ID8NXT.

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon will tackle these challenges by encouraging participants to leverage the Bhashini platform, which boasts over 1,000 AI-trained language models. This cutting-edge technology will enable the creation of prototypes that address the critical needs of language accessibility and legal literacy. Participants will develop solutions that provide real-time translations, voice-to-text legal aid, and educational tools to ensure that justice is more accessible in multiple languages.

By working with these powerful tools, participants will contribute to transforming the legal landscape, making it more inclusive and efficient for every citizen, regardless of their language.

Key Focus Areas

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon will focus on several areas of critical need:

* Mediation Awareness: Creating gamified apps and voice-powered guides to educate communities about the benefits of mediation.

* Simplified Legal Filings: Developing tools for speech-to-text legal form submissions in regional languages.

* Legal Literacy Ecosystem: Building multilingual platforms to raise awareness about citizens' rights and clarify legal procedures.

* Rural Outreach: Expanding access to legal resources in rural areas through localized apps and interactive modules.

Leadership & Vision

The event will be led by Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India Bhashini Division, a distinguished leader named in AIM 100: The Most Influential Global Leaders in AI. Known for his work with initiatives such as Passport Seva, Shri Nag's expertise will drive the hackathon's efforts to redefine legal accessibility across India.

Be Part of the Change

The Bhasha Bandhu Hackathon is more than just an event - it is a movement to democratize access to justice. Innovators and thought leaders are invited to join this transformative journey and create solutions that will ensure fairness, equity, and inclusion in India's legal system.

Visit www.bhashabandhu.com to learn more and become part of the future of India's judiciary.

