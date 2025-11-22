Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd Reports Robust Q2 FY26 Performance with Strong Revenue Growth and Dividend Declaration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22: Bhatia Communications & Retail (India) Ltd has announced a resilient performance for the quarter ended September 2025, marked by significant growth in both sales and profitability. The company reported a net profit of Rs 3.73 crore, reflecting a 1.91% increase from Rs 3.66 crore in the same period last year. Simultaneously, sales surged by an impressive 25.18% to Rs 134.34 crore, up from Rs 107.32 crore in the year-ago quarter. This robust revenue growth has been driven by strong traction across the company's extensive retail and wholesale distribution network, which offers a wide range of mobile handsets, tablets, data cards, and accessories. The performance was further bolstered by an expanding portfolio of home electronics from trusted brands, including Apple, Samsung, Oppo, Gionee, Vivo, Honor, Jio, Realme, Redmi, and Nokia.

In a significant move to reward its shareholders, the Board of Directors, at its meeting held on 13 November 2025, recommended a second interim dividend of Rs 0.01 per equity share, equivalent to 1%. This proposal is subject to approval by the shareholders and underscores the company's commitment to delivering value amidst a period of sustained growth.

Looking ahead, Bhatia Communications & Retail is pursuing an ambitious expansion strategy aimed at strengthening its market presence in semi-urban areas of Maharashtra. This initiative mirrors the company's successful operational model in Gujarat and is designed to cater to the evolving needs of consumers in regions that have historically been underrepresented. The expansion is expected to unfold over the next two to three years, reinforcing the company's position as a key player in the electronics retail sector.

As of the first half of FY26, Bhatia Communications & Retail operates 253 stores across its network, with plans for further expansion in the pipeline. The company's customer-centric approach, competitive pricing, exclusive brand agreements, and a net debt-free balance sheet equip it well to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the industry. Known as “BHATIA'S The mobile one stop shop,” the company continues to build on its reputation as a multi-brand retailer for consumer electronics, including mobile phones, tablets, and home appliances, solidifying its footprint in Gujarat and Maharashtra.

