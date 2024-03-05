BHEL gets over Rs 9,500 crore order from NTPC for Singrauli Super Thermal Project

Chennai, March 5 Power equipment major Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) has secured a power plant engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) order of over Rs 9,500 crore from NTPC Ltd.

The order is for the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project Stage-III (2x800 MW), in Uttar Pradesh.

According to BHEL, the order won in international competitive bidding is for the supply of equipment like boilers, turbines, generators, and associated auxiliaries, along with electrical and control and instrumentation, balance of plant packages, and others.

The scope of the order includes erection and commissioning and civil works.

According to BHEL, the first 800 MW unit will be completed in 50 months and the second unit in 54 months.

