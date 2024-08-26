BHEL secures Rs 11,000 cr contract for three supercritical power projects from Adani Power

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 : Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has announced a contract agreement with Adani Power Limited (APL) and its subsidiary Mahan Energen Limited (MEL) for the development of three Supercritical Thermal Power projects exceeding more than Rs 11000 crore, excluding GST.

According to BHEL, this agreement represents an advancement in India's power infrastructure and reinforces BHEL's role in the sector.

The contract, signed on Sunday (August 25), encompasses the supply of critical equipment and the supervision of the erection and commissioning processes for three major power projects.

Each project will feature a capacity of 2x800 MW and will be based on advanced Supercritical Technology. The projects are slated to be developed at the following locations: Kawai Phase-II and Kawai Phase-III in Rajasthan, and Mahan Phase-III in Madhya Pradesh.

Under this agreement, BHEL is tasked with providing a comprehensive suite of equipment, including Boilers, Turbines, Generators, and associated auxiliaries.

The contract also includes control and instrumentation systems. In addition, BHEL will oversee the installation and commissioning of these systems, ensuring that the projects meet all operational and performance standards.

The timeline for project completion varies across the different locations. The Kawai Phase-II project is expected to be completed within 49 months, Kawai Phase-III within 52 months, and Mahan Phase-III within 55 months.

These timelines reflect the scale and complexity of the projects and the commitment to delivering them within a specified period.

The contracts have been awarded by Adani Power Limited and its subsidiary, Mahan Energen Limited, both of which are domestic entities.

There is no indication of any promoter or group companies having a stake in the awarding entities. Additionally, the contracts do not fall under related party transactions and have been conducted at arm's length.

