BHIM App Introduces Full Delegation Feature for Easier and Controlled Digital Payments

The BHIM payment app has launched a useful new feature called the Full Delegation Feature, designed to benefit senior citizens, college students, and minors who may require assistance with digital transactions. With this upgrade, not only primary users but also selected secondary users will be able to make UPI payments. The primary account holder will be responsible for adding the secondary user and managing permissions. This feature aims to offer convenience, especially for those who face difficulties navigating digital payments or do not have their own UPI ID or bank account.

Under this new system, the primary user can link one or more secondary users, enabling them to make payments up to a monthly limit of ₹15,000. Additionally, the primary user has full control to set spending limits and monitor transaction activities. Delegation duration can be customised from one month to five years, offering flexibility based on the user’s needs. This feature is particularly helpful for elderly users who struggle with digital processes and for parents who want to allow controlled spending for children studying away from home.

To activate the feature, users must open the BHIM app and navigate to the UPI Circle section on the home screen. By tapping the ‘Invite to Circle’ option, users can enter the secondary user’s mobile number or scan their QR code. After selecting the relationship type and uploading the required verification documents, the primary user can set the monthly transaction limit and validity period. Once the user selects a bank account and approves the request using a UPI PIN, the secondary user will receive a notification. After acceptance, the feature becomes active, and payments can begin smoothly.