BHIM launches ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ campaign with Rs 20 cashback for new users

New Delhi, Dec 15 India's indigenous digital payments platform BHIM Payments App (BHIM) on Monday announced the launch of its “Garv Se Swadeshi” campaign with a cashback offer to encourage new users across the country to adopt digital payments.

BHIM enters its 10th year of inauguration later this month, and to mark the milestone, it offered a flat Rs 20 cashback on any transaction of Rs 20 or more for new users, a release said.

The campaign aims to "lower entry barriers for first‑time users and strengthen digital payments adoption across diverse sections of society," the platform said.

NPCI BHIM Services Limited (NBSL), which developed BHIM, said users who adopt the application for everyday expenses such as groceries, bus or Metro tickets, prepaid recharges, electricity and gas bill payments, and fuel charges can earn up to Rs 300 cashback in a month on eligible transactions.

“BHIM represents the confidence of a digital, self-reliant India and the way Indians choose to pay every day. The ‘Garv Se Swadeshi’ campaign is rooted in the idea that a homegrown, sovereign payments platform should be built around the real needs of Indian users," said Lalitha Nataraj, MD and CEO, NBSL.

"Our focus is on bringing first-time users into digital payments and helping them build lasting payment habits for everyday needs,” she added.

The refreshed BHIM app, launched earlier this year, supports over 15 Indian languages, offers an ad‑free interface and is optimised for low‑connectivity areas.

It also introduced new features, including Split Expenses, Family Mode, Spend Analytics, Action Needed, and UPI Circle.

The UPI Circle Full Delegation feature, launched in November, allows users to authorise trusted people — such as family members, children, staff, or dependents — to make UPI payments directly from their account within a fixed monthly limit.

According to a recent IMF report, UPI accounts for nearly 49 per cent of all global real-time digital payment transactions, surpassing leading systems in countries such as Brazil, Thailand, China, and South Korea.

