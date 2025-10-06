Bhumika Realty Strengthens its NCR Presence With Bhoomi Poojan of New Land Parcel in Faridabad

NewsVoir

Delhi-NCR [India], October 6: Bhumika Realty, the leading Indian real estate player with a rich legacy of over six decades, has embarked on a new chapter in its growth journey with the auspicious Bhoomi Pujan of a land parcel in Sector 114, Faridabad. The event witnessed the presence of the company's leadership, team members, and channel partners, signifying the group's commitment to Faridabad's real estate growth story.

Bhumika Realty has outlined an ambitious roadmap for Faridabad with planned investments of over Rs. 2,200 crore. The Group has already operationalized a retail hub at NHPC Metro Station under the PPP model, which is leased to leading national brands, and is exploring similar metro-linked retail spaces. Additionally, a premium mixed-use development, comprising high-street retail, luxury residences, and hotel suites, is underway through a signed Joint Development Agreement (JDA). The Group is also scouting land parcels for an integrated township project across various sectors of Faridabad.

Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group, said, "The Bhoomi Poojan of our new land parcel in Faridabad adds to our long-term promise to this city. Faridabad is rapidly evolving into a hub of modern infrastructure and lifestyle living, and we are excited to contribute meaningfully to its development. With every project, we seek to create value for communities and set new benchmarks in real estate excellence."

Siddharth Katyal, CEO, Bhumika Group, said, "At Bhumika Realty, our vision has always been to curate spaces that touch lives, and this new land parcel in Faridabad aligns perfectly with that philosophy. As we expand into this promising market, we remain committed to delivering projects that embody quality, trust, and innovation while addressing the aspirations of modern homebuyers and investors."

The Bhoomi Pujan reflects Bhumika Realty's ethos of combining tradition with forward-looking development, laying the foundation for yet another landmark project under its 60+ year journey of trust and excellence.

