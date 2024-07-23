Bhutan King, PM visit Adani's Khavda energy project site, Mundra port in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 23 : The King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuk and Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay visited the Adani Group's mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra port in Gujarat.

"Immensely grateful to His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of Bhutan and Hon.@PMBhutan Dasho Tshering Tobgay for visiting Adani's 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda and Mundra Port," Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, posted on X, sharing photographs with the King and the PM of Bhutan on Tuesday.

"Deeply inspired by Bhutan's vibrant spirit and steadfast commitment to eco-friendly initiatives. We are excited about doing our part to foster collaboration with the Land of the Thunder Dragon for a sustainable and greener future," Gautam Adani added.

Adani Green Energy Limited is developing a 30 GW renewable energy plant on barren land at Khavda in Kutch of Gujarat over an area of 538 sq km after which the project would be the planet's largest power plant.

Adani Green Energy Limited will invest about Rs 1.5 lakh crore for the project.

Last week, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti also the mega renewable energy project site at Khavda and Mundra port.

At COP26 held in 2021, India as a whole committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge. They included reaching 500 GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, generating half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reducing emissions by 1 billion tonnes by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070.

