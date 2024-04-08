BIAL COO joins Air India as global airport operations head

New Delhi, April 8 Tata-owned Air India on Monday announced the appointment of Jayaraj Shanmugam, as head of global airport operations.

Shanmugam will assume his role on April 15, and will report to Chief Operations Officer, Captain Klaus Goersch.

Shanmugam joined Air India from Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), where, as Chief Operating Officer, he led the operationalisation of the new Terminal 2.

He had a career spanning over 25 years in the airline, airport, and telecom industries, with stints at Singapore Airlines, Qatar Airways, and Jet Airways.

Announcing Shanmugam’s appointment, Goersch said, “Jayaraj has distinctive expertise in driving excellence in customer experience and airport operations, redesigning and improving services.

“We look forward to significantly enhancing our airport operations with his leadership and achieving many milestones in our Vihaan.AI transformation journey.”

