Bickram Ghosh and Metastar Media Launch PLANETBICKRAM.IN, a First-of-its-Kind Immersive Metaverse Platform for Music Lovers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: With the urge to break boundaries, go beyond just music, and embrace new technologies, Bickram Ghosh and Metastar Media are set to launch their collaboration, PLANETBICKRAM.IN, a first-of-its-kind fully immersive Metaverse platform for music lovers to engage and interact with Bickram’s art and legacy on October 27, 2023.

One of the greatest exponents of Indian music, Maestro Bickram Ghosh is a multi-award winner who has excelled across multiple genres like Indian classical, fusion, and film scores.

Planet Bickram is a revolutionary platform that blends the worlds of entertainment and gamification, where visitors will be able to virtually walk through & interact with Bickram’s virtual world in a first-person POV and dive deeper into his legacy while engaging with various features on-site.

On his collaboration with Metastar Media, Bickram Gosh said, “I cannot begin to say how ecstatic and honored I feel that I am the first Indian artist to have his own Artisteverse, an all-immersive metaverse platform dedicated to my art & legacy. This is a fantastic breakthrough in fan engagement for all artists and for me in particular: A metaverse platform where everything Bickram Ghosh can be found at one destination. Planet Bickram is actually my own space – it’s exactly the way my own studio & lounge looks, replicated virtually in great detail. Music lovers can take a deep dive into my music, life & artistic journey, including stories and anecdotes relating to every single award, album, and concert, which I’ve never shared before. Fans will have exclusive access to Fan tokens, new merchandise, my signature line of instruments & accessories, and of course, new music! I invite all of you to visit wwwplanetbickram.in and I guarantee that once you enter my Artisteverse, you will be enthralled. I am super excited and I cannot wait for this project to reach all my fans in India & across the globe.”

Planet Bickram is a part of Metastar Media’s Artisteverse, accessible on all devices, including PCs, smartphones, and VR headsets. The unique platform is a one-stop destination for fans, an immersive experience featuring interactive displays of the artist’s multiple instruments, posters, awards, a signature line of merchandise and accessories, a Karaoke Recording Studio, an NFT marketplace for exclusive fan tokens, exclusive music, and more.

Co-founder of Metastar Media, Shatadru Sarkar added, “I have had the pleasure of working with Bickramda in the past. He is a true pioneer in every sense of the word, and we are thrilled to have partnered with him on this ground-breaking project. Planet Bickram is a testament to our commitment to creating innovative and immersive experiences for artists & music lovers. We believe that the Artisteverse has the potential to revolutionize fan engagement & monetization, and we are excited to be at the forefront of this movement.”

Metastar Media Pvt. Ltd. is a new player in the music industry that is setting a new benchmark with its innovative approach to artist and fan engagement. Founded in 2022 by music industry veteran Shatadru Sarkar and his team of experienced technologists, Metastar is leveraging cutting-edge immersive technologies and blockchain advancements to create a more artist-centric and prosperous ecosystem for both independent musicians/labels and their fans.

Metastar Media is poised to have a significant impact on the music industry. Its artist-first ecosystem empowers artists and fans in new and innovative ways. ARTISTEVERSE provides artists with a powerful platform to share and monetize their work directly with their fans, while AURIONSPHERE offers fans an avatar-based immersive, and engaging concert experience in the metaverse.

