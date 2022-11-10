Big Eyes, 1inch, and Maker: Defi Tokens tipped for a great 2023

DeFi tokens have been billed for an excellent run in the coming year.

These crypto assets usually experience progressive runs during the bull market.

With many indications pointing to the coming year as a bull period, , 1inch (1INCH), and Maker (MKR) could be a steal at their present price.

1inch (1INCH) The Exchange Aggregator

The 1inch protocol is a decentralized finance or exchange aggregator. It has the best rates on major blockchains, including Polygon, Optimism, Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, etc. Users can store, send, and trade crypto assets on different networks, leveraging the platform.

The protocol is described as an automated-market maker for the next generation. It protects users and provides liquidity providers with earning opportunities while protecting them from possible attacks. Users get to enjoy dynamic pricing, stop-loss and trailing stop orders, additional RFQ support, conditional support, etc. when trading on 1 inch.

It's the most edited project in DeFi, and its high-security feature makes it the first choice for many users. It has a native token, 1INCH, which users leverage to maximize the platform's benefits. 1INCH is a low-price cryptocurrency with a high tendency to pump in 2023. Keep a close watch.

Maker (MKR) The Ethereum Built Project

The Maker protocol, also known as Multi-collateral Dai (MCD), is an Ethereum-built open-source project that allows users to create a stablecoin called Dai. The crypto project features a DAO, which oversees the protocol's governance. The DAO consists of maker token holders, and they make decisions concerning the protocol.

Maker tokens (MKR) give holders voting power over the protocol's development. The cryptocurrency is expected to appreciate as the stablecoin DAI becomes a success. MKR is one the highest-selling cryptocurrencies, with an all-time surpassing that of Ethereum.

It reached USD 6K+ all-time high in Q1 of 2021, making huge profits for its holders. Over time, the crypto asset has declined by 85 per cent due to the bear market effect, but its current less USD 1K market price could be your best entry point. It is billed to rally toward its all-time high when the bull market returns, bringing a high-yielding return.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) The New Meme Coin

Big Eyes (BIG) could follow the steps of new projects that had a brilliant start upon launching into the coin market. The meme coin is inarguably one of the best crypto assets on presale and has shown signs of an excellent run in the coming year. The unique cryptocurrency has given the meme space faithful a new kind of project to consider. Many have tipped it as a reference point for most cat-themed meme tokens as Dogecoin is to dog-themed meme coins.

Big Eyes (BIG) aims to contribute greatly to increasing DeFi adoption by improving the accessibility and profitability of the crypto space. Its Defi utility positions it as one of the crypto assets tipped for a great run in 2023. The meme coin will also feature valuable non-fungible tokens, giving it utility in the booming NFT space.

Big Eyes (BIG) undoubtedly has what it takes to have a great year in 2023. Its unique features and set of favorable events billed to take place in the coming year make it a potentially good year for the meme coin. You should join the presale to benefit from whatever giant stride it will make in the coming year.

To gain the bonus tokens, use the code: BUYEYES406

Join the presale:

Presale:

Website:

Telegram:

This story has been provided by ATK.will not be responsible in any way for the content in this article. (ANI/ATK)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor