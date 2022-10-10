Big Eyes Coin exceeds 5 million dollars during presale! Are gaming-related NFTs like Axie Infinity and The Sandbox in danger of being replaced?

Big Eyes coin (BIG) has continued to shock the crypto world by raising over 5 million dollars during its presale.

It seems like everything is going according to plan for the cat-theme cryptocurrency and with the recent commencement of stage 4, the number of investments is highly likely to rise.

The scary thing is, there are eleven more stages to go until Big Eyes coin is officially released onto the crypto market.

But the good news is, it is still a phenomenal time to invest in this meme coin and reap the rewards in the future.

After all, the price of Big Eyes coin increases by 25 per cent in each stage, and in October, investors can use the code BIGOCT22 to get a 5 per cent bonus on all coins bought.

And with NFTs becoming increasingly popular in the crypto industry, this is a financially lucrative train that you don't want to miss.

NFTs have been around on the crypto scene for a while now. You only need to look at Axie Infinity (AXS) and The Sandbox (SAND) for proof that NFTs are not only fun but also another way of making money.

However, with Big Eyes coin smashing all kinds of records, are users better off making smart, collectible NFT investments instead of spending hours playing crypto games?

Test Your Natural Ability, Play Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is an NFT game that is similar to the legendary Pokemon.

Once users purchase a minimum of three Axies, they can begin battling other players and computer-controller monsters in a bid to win Smooth Love Potions (SLP).

SLP can be sold for a healthy profit or be used to breed more Axies which can be sold on the marketplace too.

For such a basic and entertaining game, Axie Infinity has proved to be a lucrative venture for those in underdeveloped countries. A case study with people in the portrayed how civilians were able to change their lives, due to additional income from Axie Infinity.

Play In The Sand And Gain A Greater Hand

The Sandbox is a virtual reality Ethereum-based Metaverse game. Players can buy virtual land and then create games and various other experiences which can be sold to other users.

Virtual land is represented by the primary token LAND whereas SAND is the main utility token in the game and facilitates all transactions.

In a nutshell, these in-game currencies are needed to do enjoyable stuff.

For example, if you have created an innovative game, you can charge other users to play it. Or if you happen to own a large piece of land in the Metaverse, you can rent this out as a way of gaining passive, crypto income.

Looking For A Big Investment? Choose Big Eyes Coin

Big Eyes coin has ambitions of releasing some of the best NFTs on the market and their is a huge indication of the unbearable cuteness that is to come.

Unlike Axie Infinity and The Sandbox, Big Eyes is unlikely to use a play-to-earn system. According to their proposed NFT Sushi Crew, investors will be able to own a range of cute items and do fun activities.

Nevertheless, investors can make a healthy return if they purchase the right NFT collectible from the Big Eyes marketplace.

Not to mention, Big Eyes coin intends to donate 5 per cent of its total supply to ocean-saving charities. Hence, an influx of eco-friendly investors could lead to each Big Eyes NFT becoming more lucrative.

Final Thoughts

Axie Infinity and The Sandbox provide legitimate ways for crypto nerds to make an additional source of income. However, both games require users to invest large amounts of money and time to be successful.

Meanwhile, Big Eyes coin may provide a cheaper and less time-consuming way of making a healthy return with its cute NFTs. Therefore, this could prove to be a more sustainable solution than crypto-related gaming.

